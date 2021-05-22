STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to get verified on Twitter? A step-by-step guide on how to get your blue badge

With the process being re-launched, the users will get to see the new verification option under Account Settings tab in the next few weeks.

Published: 22nd May 2021 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

After the application gets approved by Twitter, it will take a few days for the blue badge/tick to appear. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The long wait for netizens is over now. Twitter has re-launched its profile verification process that was suspended in 2017. Wondering how to apply? We got you covered.  

Eligibility criteria for getting a profile verified

According to the new verification process, users must fall under one of the six categories, namely government; companies, brands, and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; activists, organisers, and other influential individuals. 

In addition to this, the account needs to have a profile name and picture along with a confirmed email address or a phone number. The account also must have been active in the last six months.
 
Here is how to get verified on Twitter

After the user gets the verification option available on the platform, the person has to confirm whether he or she belongs to the six eligible categories. The user will have to submit a government issued identity document along with other required details and hit submit.

The social media platform will send the user an email confirmation once the application is submitted. After the application gets approved by Twitter, it will take a few days for the blue badge/tick to appear in the account. If the application does not get approved then, the user can reapply 30 days later.

Twitter is planning to introduce more categories later this year for scientists, academics and religious leaders.

