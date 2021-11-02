Tech corner: Know all about Linksys E9450 Router, Anker PowerConf and more

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Linksys E9450 Router

The E9450 from Linksys is a WiFi 6 Easy Mesh Router especially suited for those living in spaces upto 2,500 sq ft. You also get speed up to 5.4gbps and support for up to 40 devices. The unique router adapts to user needs so that devices always have full-strength signal. linksys.com

Anker PowerConf

Anker’s Ankerworks has a new compact wireless conference speakerphone ideal for your virtual meetings. With six mics, enhanced voice pickup and 24-hour call time, it’s perfect for home offices. Officially Zoom certified, it connects via BT and USB. flipkart.com

Logitech Mevo Start 3-Pack

Mevo lets you stream your ideas from multiple angles enabling you to create professional multi-cam streams, all in 1080p resolution, directly controlled via smartphone/tablet. Full compatibility with platforms like Facebook Live, YT live, Twitch, Twitter, and Vimeo ensures your setup will generate fantastic views and results. Each camera can also be used individually. mevo.com