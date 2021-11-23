NRI women scientists develop AI voice-based device to assist deaf and mute

By Express News Service

With the rapid increase in technology, the IT industry along with Artificial Intelligence experts are working diligently to invent devices that can drastically improve everyday lives of individuals with disabilities, especially the deaf and mute.

We all know that a smartphone is an incredible device that can assist people suffering from visual impairment. There are several apps that empower the ones suffering from visual disability. For instance, with an app called ‘Seeing AI’, visually impaired people can read mail by putting documents under their smartphone camera. This proves that there’s something for every disabled individual in the world of AI.

Considering all these factors, US_based data scientists, Dhaya Sindhu Battina and Lakshmi Surya, came up with a smart device that can assist deaf and mute people in understanding and responding to their body language with AI algorithm solutions.

Sindhu in her research mentioned that this device increases the listening experience for deaf people by converting the sign language into audio output. They’ve designed this device to be worn by the user on their face like sunglasses. It also has earphones attached to it which sends audio messages. The main features that have been incorporated in this device are the sensors, microcontrollers, LCD module, SD card, and audio amplifier. A sensor is needed in this device to pick up body language, especially the hand gestures. This device functions similar to a translation system, with the goal of converting sign language into audio.

The sensors on the front of this device are incorporated to capture the sign language which is in analog form. Simply put, the sensors capture the X, Y, and Z coordinate data of the hand gestures, which are simply motions in all angles. Surya in her research mentioned that the data graphs (hand gestures) are converted into a signal, which is then transmitted to a microcontroller. Essentially, a microcontroller includes a database of hand gestures and the meanings associated with each gesture.



The microcontroller also incorporates the CPU and an ADC. The analog data will be converted to digital values and matched on a database code for hand movements by the ADC. An audio amplifier at the end of each frame receives the resulting digital values and amplifies them.

The audio quality is improved by the sound amplifier when it is used with earphones, resulting in a more pleasant and smooth listening experience. This invention will have a significant impact on increasing the use of assistive technology, which will allow the deaf community to carry out their everyday tasks with greater ease.

Sindhu and Surya mentioned that the proposed device will be economically beneficial for the United States by helping more disabed people get into the workforce that otherwise is a challenge. Besides, this smart device is affordable, portable, and highly efficient.



Near future, human resource departments will almost certainly be controlled by artificial intelligence, and many of its services will be performed by voice assistants. The banking sector is one area that has the potential to be significantly impacted by AI and voice command. Machine learning may be used to automate more straightforward operations such as trading, cold calling, and other related operations.



For those who utilize this technology, it has the potential to decrease marginalization and enhance independence, while also providing them with educational, financial, and social possibilities. This breakthrough will pave the way for new technological trends, particularly in the areas of apps, integration in the medical sector, education, robotics, and other disciplines. This will be a component of the integration of artificial intelligence with economic growth in general.



Click on the below link for more details on this innovation

https://ijcrt.org/viewfull.php?p_id=IJCRT2110100