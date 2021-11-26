STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Tech corner: Onewheel GT, Tesla J1772 and more

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 26th November 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Onewheel GT

Onewheel GT

By Express News Service

Onewheel GT
The GT has a top speed of 32kph and a range of almost 50km on a single charge. The supercharged skateboardesque device lets you go on your own adventure allowing you to choose tyre tread based on your needs. The GT even has LED lights to light up those night rides. onewheel.com

Tesla J1772
Tesla’s new home charger comes with a J1772 plug that enables charging multiple brands of electric cars.  At charges up to 9.6kW, and the ability to be installed indoors or out, the option is great for EVs. 
tesla.com

Astell&Kern Acro BE100
We are all familiar with Astell&Kern’s excellent range of portable hi-fi music players, now they have a Hi-Fi wireless speaker with great sound to boot. Sporting a 32-bit hi-fi grade DAC and hi-res codecs including aptX HD and LDAC, the speaker belts out about 55W of power with a Class-D amp and custom 4” Kevlar woofers and 1.5” silk dome tweeters. As a bonus you can also adjust treble and bass settings. astellkern.co.uk

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onewheel GT
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp