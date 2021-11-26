Tech corner: Onewheel GT, Tesla J1772 and more

By Express News Service

Onewheel GT

The GT has a top speed of 32kph and a range of almost 50km on a single charge. The supercharged skateboardesque device lets you go on your own adventure allowing you to choose tyre tread based on your needs. The GT even has LED lights to light up those night rides. onewheel.com

Tesla J1772

Tesla’s new home charger comes with a J1772 plug that enables charging multiple brands of electric cars. At charges up to 9.6kW, and the ability to be installed indoors or out, the option is great for EVs.

tesla.com

Astell&Kern Acro BE100

We are all familiar with Astell&Kern’s excellent range of portable hi-fi music players, now they have a Hi-Fi wireless speaker with great sound to boot. Sporting a 32-bit hi-fi grade DAC and hi-res codecs including aptX HD and LDAC, the speaker belts out about 55W of power with a Class-D amp and custom 4” Kevlar woofers and 1.5” silk dome tweeters. As a bonus you can also adjust treble and bass settings. astellkern.co.uk