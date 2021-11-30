STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On the battlefield

First-Person Shooter games have an old format, they survive without evolving, and my incompetence with them gets under my skin.

A still from 'Battlefield 2042' game.

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

First-Person Shooter games have an old format, they survive without evolving, and my incompetence with them gets under my skin. Battlefield 2042 (BF2042) released this week. In the league of FPS, Battlefield lies at the top of my preference rating.

This is because it is a more forgiving than other FPSes. BF multiplayer games typically last for a longish time period in comparison to others in this genre. Therefore, as a newb shooter, I get multiple chances to redeem myself. Secondly, there are a lot more players on an average, so the toxic anger gets dissipated across the team. BF2042 retains these positive aspects, while adding new features.

The newest aspect of the game is the removal of classes, and the bringing in of “Specialists”. Through Specialists, BF2042 is not doing something that other FPSes haven’t tried already. Like how Apple brings in new software update that Android has had for a decade, it somehow feels like BF2042 did it better. 

However, the huge maps and the number of players is a double-edged sword. Loading times for online multiplayer is disastrous. Thankfully, playing with the AI was a breeze. BF2042 is available on the PSes, Xboxes, and the PC. Cross-play is selectively possible. I rate the game a 2077 out of 2042, because the server wait times aged me. 

