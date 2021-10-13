India gears up for 6G now. Know internet speed, other features of 6G network

By Online Desk

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman has asked state-owned telecom research and development organisation C-DoT to start working on 6G and other futuristic technologies in order to catch up with the global market in time.

Samsung, Huawei, LG and some other companies have started working on 6G technologies which are said to be 50 times faster than 5G and are expected to be commercially launched between 2028-2030.

As per theoretical calculations, peak data download speed of 5G is pegged at 20 gigabit per second (gbps).

However, Vodafone Idea has claimed to have achieved the highest peak speed of 3.7 gbps during trials in India. "The telecom secretary has stressed upon C-DoT to keep track of emerging technologies, aligned with the technology life cycle.

He has asked C-DOT to start working on 6G and other futuristic technologies in order to catch up with the market in time," the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT ) said in the statement.

5G speed

5G network can offer speed of downloading of data to a maximum of 20 Gbps. The maximum speed of data download has reached 3.7 Gbps during testing of 5G network in India. The three companies Airtel, Vi and Jio have conducted speed tests on data downloads up to 3 Gbps in 5G network trials.

6G speed

6G is the sixth generation of wireless technology. A 6G network follows up on 4G and 5G, building on the revamped infrastructure and advanced capacity currently being established on millimeter-wave 5G networks. Using higher-frequency radio bands, it will give networks much faster speeds and lower latency, able to support sophisticated mobile devices and systems like automated cars.

It is expected a maximum of 1000Gbps downloading of data in the 6G network. Media reports said that LG has also started 6G trails and the company had recently started trialling the 6G network in Germany. According to the report, the data was sent and received at a distance of 100 metres during the test. In the 6G network, one can download a 6 GB movie in just 51 seconds at a speed of 1000 megabytes per second.



Highlights of the 6G network