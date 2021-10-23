STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Gadget Review: Zinq Powerbank, Foxin Foxpods F9 and more

While there are plenty of EarPods out there; few look good, fit well, and sound fine.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Power bank, powerbank, charge, charger, mobile, phone

Image of a power bank used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sunish Surendran)

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Zinq Powerbank 
Zinq makes good electronic devices and accessories and their 20000mAh power bank is great value for money. This bank provides up to 12W of charge for iPhones, Androids, and even smaller accessories like smartwatches. A full charge provided me enough to charge my iPhone XR twice and an Oppo phone once fully with some battery leftover. Ideal for travel, the bank charges via USB C and MicroUSB (about 5hrs+). While not the lightest, the device is ergonomic and looks sleek with a Carbon-like design. At the price offered, it’s a great deal.
zinqtech.com

Foxin Foxpods F9
While there are plenty of EarPods out there; few look good, fit well, and sound fine. Foxpods F9 happens to tick all the above boxes, with good battery life added to boot. The device and case are compact, easy to charge, and connect to BT. I prefer the half-in ear design these offer to the deeper fit of other TWS. Calls were clear, music warm, and for gaming there was no latency.

The Type C port on the charge case also gave a fast charge when needed. While they may not be suitable for sports and workouts, these F9s are great for WFH and then some.
foxin.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zinq Powerbank  Foxin Foxpods F9
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp