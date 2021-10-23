Gadget Review: Zinq Powerbank, Foxin Foxpods F9 and more

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Zinq Powerbank

Zinq makes good electronic devices and accessories and their 20000mAh power bank is great value for money. This bank provides up to 12W of charge for iPhones, Androids, and even smaller accessories like smartwatches. A full charge provided me enough to charge my iPhone XR twice and an Oppo phone once fully with some battery leftover. Ideal for travel, the bank charges via USB C and MicroUSB (about 5hrs+). While not the lightest, the device is ergonomic and looks sleek with a Carbon-like design. At the price offered, it’s a great deal.

zinqtech.com

Foxin Foxpods F9

While there are plenty of EarPods out there; few look good, fit well, and sound fine. Foxpods F9 happens to tick all the above boxes, with good battery life added to boot. The device and case are compact, easy to charge, and connect to BT. I prefer the half-in ear design these offer to the deeper fit of other TWS. Calls were clear, music warm, and for gaming there was no latency.

The Type C port on the charge case also gave a fast charge when needed. While they may not be suitable for sports and workouts, these F9s are great for WFH and then some.

foxin.in