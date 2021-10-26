STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

YouTube rolls out personalized 'New to you' feed

The new tab is available on the YouTube homepage across mobile, desktop and TV devices, reported TechCrunch.

Published: 26th October 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube

According to YouTube, the latest feature will help users discover new creators and content. (Representational Photo)

By ANI

WASHIGNTON: YouTube has finally rolled out "New to you" tab on its platform after testing the feature earlier this year.

The new tab is available on the YouTube homepage across mobile, desktop and TV devices, reported TechCrunch.

According to YouTube, the latest feature will help users discover new creators and content beyond the recommended videos they usually see.

"You've told us that you want to see new creators and new videos after you've caught up on your recommendations, so we hope this new option keeps things fresh, while also helping creators connect with new audiences," YouTube said in a blog post.

"New to you" is personalised to the viewer, as it's trying to strike a balance between content it thinks users might be interested in, along with content that is a bit different than what they'd typically watch.

One has to be signed-in to see the "New to you" feature. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp