STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

From soap seller to social media star

Raj Shamani shares his journey from the days of selling soap to being a motivational speaker.
 

Published: 26th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Raj Shamani.

Raj Shamani. (Photo | Instagram)

By KABIR SINGH BHANDARI
Express News Service

Early in life Raj Shamani realised that he wasn’t good at academics but had a knack for telling stories. A quintessential Gen Z, he decided to tap the potential of social media to leverage his skill. He was a small town 16-year-old guy living in Indore. At an age when most teenagers are preoccupied with the number of views their birthday pictures get on Instagram, Shamani became an entrepreneur and utilised social media for content creation. Five years later, Shamani’s business is worth Rs 200 crore. He is also a public speaker with a million followers on Instagram. 

Shamani became a businessman after his father fell ill and he had to take control of the family firm. Shamani Sr was a small-time trader in chemicals. Naturally, the son made and sold soaps. In a year, the innovative young man successfully devised a new way of marketing and selling the better products in his portfolio at discounted prices. He then diversified and founded Shamani Industries which is a popular laundry care brand in central India. In 2015, his success led him to participate in the Youth Representative Program for Young Leaders in the United Nations. By then he had started giving public talks both online and offline. As a TEDx speaker, he has delivered 200 speeches in 26 countries. His YouTube channel has close to one lakh subscribers with popular videos crossing three lakh hits. The Instagrammers of his youth seem to have been left behind.

Raj Shamani 

Now, like any New Age entrepreneur who has made good, Shamani wants to give back. A self-help book written by him will be out this November. “To reach where I am today, I focused on my strengths. I am good at telling stories about myself, business and life in general,” says Shamani, now 23 years old. On social media, Shamani used his storytelling skills to create content in the form of videos and podcasts around finance and business. Giving back also makes sense when it has a business angle. One of his viral videos ‘What’s the hard you want to choose’, crossed 30 million hits in 15 days after its release.

Says the delighted young businessman, “Because of my love for storytelling, I spoke about my company at multiple avenues. It opened up my business and also made me a motivational speaker,”  Shamani's success mantra in business is purely based on how he hustled his way into the consumers’ universe using an experimental approach. 

For instance, during last year's lockdown, all plans to expand the business had to be put on hold. He brainstormed with his team and adapted to the prevailing climate. His company launched new products such as sanitisers and disinfectants, which were in high demand. In the process he ended up with a healthy profit, helping his company to avoid letting workers go. Even though, Shamani’s currency as a motivational speaker is growing by the day, he is also open about his fears. “My biggest insecurity is that I will be irrelevant in a few years from now. But, I am using it as my motivation to stay grounded and work harder.” In his words, self-help works only for those who help themselves. 

SOCIAL MEDIA TIPS
 • Find out which platform is launching a new feature and start using it immediately.  
• Be consistent, the more time you give to the platform, it will reward you accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Shamani Shamani Industries Youth Representative Program for Young Leaders in the United Nations Raj Shamani Instagram
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp