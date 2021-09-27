STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Happy birthday, Google! Search engine turns 23, celebrates with this special doodle

The animated doodle features a cake with "23" written on top of it, with a birthday candle indicating "L" in "Google".

Published: 27th September 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

UK competition watchdog has been investigating Google's proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies over concerns they would undermine digital ad competition

Google. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Search engine giant Google has turned 23 years old on Monday.

Marking the special occasion, the company unveiled a special cake-themed doodle on its homepage. The animated doodle features a cake with "23" written on top of it, with a birthday candle indicating "L" in "Google".

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in September 1998, as part of a PhD project. The two ideated the firm in 1995. By 1996, they had reportedly built a search engine, initially called 'BackRub', that used links to determine the importance of individual web pages.

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centers globally, its mission of making the world's information accessible to everyone remains the same. Happy 23rd Birthday, Google," a post on the official Google Doodle blog read.

Interestingly, Google was originally founded on September 4, 1998. According to reports, in 2005, the company changed the birth date to September 27 to make it coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
google Google doodle Google birthday
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp