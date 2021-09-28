Gadget Review Tech corner

By Express News Service

Tarbull MusicMate 550

The MusicMate 550 is an uber-cool neckband TWS that comes with pre-loaded songs (powered by Sony Music). The setup is straightforward, with the neckband using Type-C for charging.

The yellow version I’m using is bright and light in weight, sound is reasonably good with a bass boost option available. Battery is brilliant with a single charge lasting more than a day of playtime.

The pre-loaded content is excellent, even though I could only manage about 50 of the 1,000+ songs available, this is a great idea for travelling and if you’re running/working out and don’t wish to carry your phones.

The 550 also connects via BT for calls, music, movies and gaming. IPX 5 resistance helps with sweat and splashes of water. Those looking for a more secure fit will appreciate Tarbull’s 550 compared to standalone earbuds. Available in several colours.

(tarbull.com)

Godrej Spotlight P.T.

This Wifi-enabled Spotlight camera from Godrej does all the work in your absence at home. The P.T. (Pan & Tilt) is ultra easy to set up (app + QR code) and even easier to fix if necessary on a wall or on a desk, shelf, or wherever.

Once set up, you can view the required space with 110 degree panoramic viewing in HD colour and clarity, having connected to Wi-Fi. I tried setting it up in various rooms and found great results all around, including dimly-lit rooms.

Night vision is excellent, providing clear images even in full darkness. Smart motion detection and an SOS buzzer ensure secure environments. AES 256 encryption allows your data to be secure.

The 1080p video from Spotlight P.T. is razor sharp and helped me identify faces and objects even at a distance.

Video can be stored on an SD card or the cloud and can be viewed securely via the web from remote locations. I would highly recommend Spotlight for monitoring indoor activity of homes and office spaces. For those interested, Spotlight also has a ‘Fixed’ option camera. shop.

(godrejsecure.com)

Foxfit Amaze Pro

Foxin’s Foxfit Amaze Pro sports a high-def display with curved glass for an elegant look. The smartwatch also has great features including heart rate monitor, BP, SPO2 and breath training.

An incredible 15 day battery backup lets you travel with ease while you get real time notifications, sports mode, multiple watch faces and music/camera control.

(foxin.in)



LEICA Q2 007

Leica’s 007 Edition camera has launched along with an exclusive photography exhibition to celebrate James Bond and the new venture No Time To Die. Limited to 250 editions only, the camera is minimal yet elegant.

Q2 features a 47.3 MP sensor, the camera and its unique case (created by Globe-Trotter) are finished in the same Ocean Green Leather. The famous Bond gun-barrel design appears on the lens cap.

(leicacamerausa.com)

Sonos beam (gen 2)

Sonos’ second-gen BEAM is even more compact and generates high definition sound panoramically as well as crystal clear dialogue whether its movies, OTT or games. It also allows you to stream music from all your favourite services.

Connecting over wifi, you also have options to add speakers and create a wireless sound system as well as multi-room listening. Supports Dolby Atmos and Airplay 2.

(sonos.com)

Crossbeats epic

Epic is an ANC True wireless with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation built in. Equipped with six mics, Epic buds instantly activate and connect once outside, while enhanced 13mm drivers provide clear and comprehensive audio for calls and music. With Type-C charging, the batteries last upto 24hrs with the included case.

(crossbeats.com)

IPad mini 6

The new all-screen iPad mini 6 comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and support for Apple Pencil. It is a great option for everyone considering the small form factor.

The 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display is superb with great viewing angles, P3 wide colour and True Tone making text, colours, images and video appear sharp and stunning.

Touch ID is now integrated into the power button for ease of use. With all day battery life, whether you’re reading magazines, books, playing games, making video calls or working, this is a great new option from Apple. Plus, now there’s USB-C for charging and syncing.

(apple.com)