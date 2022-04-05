'It Takes Two' game review: Duo needed to win this course

Anusha Ganapathi By

CHENNAI: The hardest part of It Takes Two is the search that you must initiate a search to find a person willing to play the game with you. When you succeed, it’s unlikely they will just be another person because the process of play brings you together until you become besties.

It Takes Two is a co-operative game set in a Disney-esque universe which hopes to resolve conflict through magic and cutesy graphics. It follows the story of May and Cody, a married couple planning on getting a divorce. Their daughter Rose, who has tears of magic, overhears their discussion.

Her tears create chaos - her parents are now animated dolls, who are bullied by a book who considers himself to be a relationship counsellor. Dr Hakim (the talking book) forces the couple to make a final effort at their relationship - by putting them through the ultimate test: an elaborate obstacle course.

In human terms, the obstacle course is no cross-country race. It is a short walk from the shed in the yard to Rose’s bedroom. However, unbeknownst to May and Cody, Dr Hakim's idea of their journey involves parley with wasps and squirrels, a battle with a baboon, gravity-defying puzzle-solving, and frog-back riding.

It Takes Two is a game that mandates two players to coordinate to defeat the villains and solve environmental puzzles of mediocre difficulty.

Says Ashwin, who played the game with me, "Beside the obvious excellent puzzle mechanics, the game perfected the difficulty controls - the co-operative skill distribution is so well-balanced, that it would be very hard to lose patience with your co-op buddy if they messed up!"

The game is very forgiving, in that it has liberally scattered auto-save checkpoints even during the toughest of boss battles. The graphics help combat puzzles seem intuitive too — which makes the game suitable even for beginners.

It Takes Two is a longish game, but it does not get repetitive at any point. The level designs are unique, and the chapters featured varied surroundings for it to feel consistently challenging for both players involved.

It is to be noted that this game is best played in local split-screen - first, because it is a sit-together activity, and second, in case of the PlayStation, the online co-op is not without issues. The game is available for the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. I rate the game a full 2/2 and recommend it to all gamers and non-gamers alike.