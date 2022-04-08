Tech corner: From the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip to the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Alpha

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip

The new ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip comes with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals via its 14 inch 2.8K OLED HDR screen. Audio tuned by Harman Kardon sounds great with surround effects to boot. A 63Whr battery provides a day of charge for either work or play. Powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processors, the device is slim and light. asus.com

Rs 10.2L

Ressence Type 8

Ressence literally makes one-of-a-kind watches. Their Type 8 has a sleek case crafted from top-grade Titanium weighing only 42g. The watch is ambidextrous, and is set and wound by turning its case back. It sports a patented ROCS 8 movement providing up to 36 hours power reserve. ressencewatches.com

Hammerhead Karoo 2

The Karoo 2 is literally a next-gen cycling computer. It has a large screen, built in GPS, and makes it easy for cyclists to do structured workouts, follow routes easily, and connect to third party apps. The device also lets you know levels of incline and decline in various terrain. hammerhead.io

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Alpha

Launched in six exciting colours, the smartwatch has a 1.69 inch LCD screen with 500NITS brightness. To add, there’s built-in Alexa, music storage, BT voice calls, and TWS connectivity direct to your earbuds. Up to 80 songs can be stored on the device. A complete Noise Health suite focuses on your well-being offering a blood oxygen monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, HRM, cycle tracker as well as a temperature sensor and 24hr noise detection. Notifications also work via OTA. gonoise.com