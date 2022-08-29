Tech corner: Next level workouts with 'Flextrainer+'

Home Lifestyle Tech

The Flextrainer+

By Express News Service

NEXT-LEVEL WORKOUTS
The Flextrainer+ is a device that I loved reviewing as it gave me measurable improvements in my fitness and health after regular usage. It is a smart cross trainer that provides a full-body cardio workout in a compact design that fits easily in one’s home. Installation was done seamlessly by Flexnest. I started using the Flextrainer+ at slow speed and for shorter duration for the first week to let my body adapt. By the second week, I was faster and could go longer. It causes minimal impact on joints. A double thumbs up for Flexnest! theflexnest.com

Price - Rs 64,999

‘TECH’ A BREATH OF FRESH AIR 
Air Purifiers are essential devices to maintain good air quality in indoor spaces, and the new Aura Air Mini is a professional clean air producer that is also personal. This wonderful compact device is so handy, I could carry it everywhere even during air travel. A full charge lasted me about five hours. Coming to the quality, the device is great for a small spaces—I tested it on my office on my desk—and provides relief from multiple sources like VOC, PM 2.5,10, CO2, CO, and smoke. The two-step purification consists of filtration and sterionisation annihilating most pathogens and pollutants. The recommended room size for effectivity is 107 sq ft. I found the Aura Air Mini was extremely effective in my car as well. It is a great for both health and travel. auraair.co.in

Price - Rs 13,000

