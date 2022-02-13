Wordle: The best word forward

Maithreyi Soorej By

Wordle is the word for now. As a new buzzword that has captured our imagination with its simple and classic concept. This web-based word game, developed by techie Josh Wardle, gives players six attempts to guess a five-letter word played online in the Wordle portal. The coloured tiles in grey, yellow and green tell you at every stage if you have got the letters right and in the correct place.

To help you get a headstart in Wordle and emerge successful without sweat, we have compiled a few strategic five-letter start words that almost guarantee success.

What’s the good word?

Words that get you a few green tiles or squares in the first attempt make for a good start. And reduce the number of attempts (although you have six overall). Remember that every word must have a vowel, ideally three or more.

Words worth

For best results, follow the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ strategy where you begin by guessing letters that are commonly used. Peter Norvig, Google’s Director of Research, has spent days analysing data to compile a list of most commonly used letters in English. His verdict: E, T and A. Here’s the list of the top 10 in order: E, T, A, O, I, N, S, R, H, L.

Number crunching

Choose a start word that includes as many of the most common letters as possible, without

repeating any.

TikTok user @crvlwanek has generated an algorithm that spilled out the best Wordle start words based on all past answers to the puzzle so far. These words are LATER, ALTER, ALERT, AROSE, IRATE.

More word hacks

While you are at it, consider other words that use five of the most commonly used letters without repeating. They are NOTES or RESINS. Consider these examples of vowel-rich words: ADIEU, ABOUT, AISLE, OCEAN, AROSE.

If you are someone who plays a game because you just want to unwind, and hate such strategies, you should do that. Go by your instinct and not by any instruction manual.

Happy Wordleing.

PS: Never share your results on social media. That’s like giving spoilers to other Wordle lovers.

Wordle hacks from experts

✥Keep a pen and paper next to you while you play, so you can write down possible options. For example, Might, Fight, Right, Sight... you get the drift

✥You can play the game once a day, but by changing your phone’s date setting to tomorrow, you can cheat Wordle and access the next day’s too. Currently, only iPhone users can use this hack.

✥ Here is the ultimate cheat sheet for the game: Open Wordle in Google Chrome’s Incognito Mode, complete the puzzle and note the winning word. Then close the incognito mode and play Wordle in your browser, with all of your cookies enabled. It’s like writing the exam after getting to know the questions.

Fun facts

✥ Creator Josh Wardle said he wanted Wordle to feel like a croissant, a ‘delightful snack’ that’s enjoyed occasionally. This is explicitly why there’s only one puzzle per day. "Enjoyed too often,” he explained, “and they lose their charm.” Wardle said this in a Reddit post last year.

✥ Celebrities who are into Wordle: American talk show host Jimmy Fallon; Hollywood actor Jennifer Beals and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker

✥ BTS Wordle is what's new in the Wordle world. This one is exactly like the original game except that the words are related to the super popular K-Pop band BTS. In this when you get all the letters correct, the tiles colour changes to purple, the signature colour of the South Korean boy band.

What the colours mean

✥ Grey means wrong letters

✥ Yellow means the letters are right, but not in the right place

✥ Green means the letters are right and in the right places