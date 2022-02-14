STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Podcasts for Valentine's Day

Three new marquee shows will premiere on Valentine's Day, two of which are produced by popular new age media houses.

Published: 14th February 2022 05:10 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three new marquee shows will premiere on Valentine's Day, two of which are produced by popular new age media houses, DICE media and TVF on Audible, an Amazon company and a leading global provider of spoken-word entertainment.

The Valentine's Day programme includes:

Pitching Pyaar: A light-hearted coming of age love story by DICE media, of a young aspiring entrepreneur who meets the girl of his dreams just as his startup has its first shot at securing an investor. Can Kabir (Veer Rajwant Singh) convince his investor to take a chance on his dream and Nikki (Shreya Dhanwanthary)to take their relationship to the next level?

Permanent Roommates S3: The first-ever audio spin-off of TVF's popular web series featuring Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh). The third season on Audible is a prequel to the web series and reveals, for the first time, how this beloved couple met and fell in love. Season 3 of the audio series meets the couple after they've been in a long-distance relationship, with Mikesh and Tanya realising they are destined for a permanent future together.

Old School Romance: Evoking a sense of nostalgia, the podcast evokes beautiful anecdotes of love and relationships. The podcast features renowned celebrities like Viswanathan Anand (five-time World Chess Champion Grandmaster), Sharman Joshi (actor), Shaan (leading singer and music composer), Cyrus Broacha (comedian, VJ and host), among others.

Dil Local 2: An Audible Original podcast written and narrated by Divya Prakash Dubey that takes listeners through different journeys and relationships of individuals on the Mumbai local. This 10-episode podcast brings to life characters and emotions that evoke nostalgia at every stop.

