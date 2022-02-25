 Vivo premium 9 series comes with Legendary upgrade

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its premium 9 series, Vivo’s subsidiary iQOO has launched three new smartphones- the base model iQOO 9SE, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 Pro.

The variants were launched in India on Wednesday. The iQOO 9 Pro is the flagship model in the series and comes with a set of noteworthy upgrades as compared to its predecessor iQOO 7 Legend. The device has, in fact, checked all the boxes when it comes to hardware.

As iQOO continues its partnership with BMW Motorsport, the models have adopted the racing-inspired ‘Legend Finish’ - white, blue and red polished stripes adorning the already matte back panel. The design is similar to that of iQOO 7 Legend. One-third of the sleek design is taken up by its camera module, but it only protrudes slightly.

The front and back of the device are protected by the Schott Xensation UP. It also features an AMOLED screen of 6.78 inches curved display with a punch-hole camera set up. It has an LTPO panel with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 HZ, and the touch sampling rate is at 300HZ. iQOO 9 Pro dropped the finest upgrades when it comes to the camera.

The camera module is packed with a triple camera set up - the primary camera is 50 megapixel with optical image stabilisation and gimbal stabilisation. The fish eye ultra-wide camera also comes in 50 mp with a 150-degree field of view and autofocus, 16-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5X optical zoom is also offered. A 16-megapixel front camera handles the selfies.

The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8Gen 1 processor. iQOO 9 Pro is titled as the expensive model in the latest 9 series. It is available in two variants - 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at Rs 64,900 and 12GB RAM and 256 GB of storage is for `69,990.

The addition of the Independent Display chip is an upper hand for all the gamers out there. For a smooth gaming experience iQOO has also introduced a gaming pad which has to be bought separately. The pad has several physical buttons and a joystick.

According to gamers, prolonged usage doesn’t lead to overheating, probably because of its fully covered liquid cooling system. The next biggest upgrade would be that the device is fuelled by the 4700 mAh battery. In iQOO 7 Legend, one of its drawbacks was its below-average battery life, which is rectified in this series.

The phone also allows 120 W wired charging speed and it also gives 50W wireless charging. In around 20 minutes the device will be fully charged. For an easy unlocking experience, 9 pro is provided with a 3D Ultrasonic large in-display fingerprint sensor.