STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

‘God of War’ releases for the PC

The real question now is if you should buy the PC game if you already have a PlayStation. The answer is not a definitive no.

Published: 26th January 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A still from ‘God of War’

By Express News Service

Till last week, ‘God of War’ (2018) was the best PC game that was never played. In a first, PlayStation gave in to the loud demands of the wider gaming audience. ‘God of War’, previously a PlayStation exclusive, finally released for the PC. In a gaming-only newspaper, announcement of the release would feature the front page. It would say: “The beginning of the end of a worldwide console war: Sony initiating a ceasefire with this iconic release”. The picture would show an anthropomorphic PlayStation and a computer mouse shaking hands.

Buying the game is not really a difficult decision if you have not played it before. 2018 Kratos is a significant improvement over his previous toxic avatars. In this game, we watch him struggle to develop a wider spectrum of emotions. In addition to being angry, he has now unlocked the “sad” emotion. He travels the realms of Nordic mythology with an angsty pre-teen son. The friction between Atreus and Kratos brings some good dialogue. They also fight magically enhanced mosquito creatures on occasion. As we know from most games, fighting is a team-building activity. As the game progresses, Kratos and Atreus grow less resentful of each other, and bond over their love for Faye.

The real question now is if you should buy the PC game if you already have a PlayStation. The answer is not a definitive no. Having finished the game on PS4 before, I found some noticeable differences. I was levelled up, and my senses were heightened. Combat covers a major part of the game, and I found that reflexes felt faster, and the environment cues were sharper: mini bosses had nothing on Kratos. Skill-building, weapon upgrades, gameplay progression—all else remain the same.

However, if you do buy the PC version, ensure that you have a controller. The game wasn’t originally designed for a PC, and although this port is excellent, it remains that the haptic feedback of the Leviathan axe is 90 per cent of the Kratos experience. This latest PC port also serves as a friendly reminder to ‘Ragnarok’, the next in the series, which is to release later this year. It is a great time to play the game and get that completion trophy before Ragnarok is out!

Anusha Ganapathi

 @quofles

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
God of War Playstation Sony PS Sony Playstation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp