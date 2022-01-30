STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teaming the dream through Ewar fantasy

You can now own a team of your choice on EWar, a mobile game app for playing Fantasy Cricket.

Published: 30th January 2022

EWar founder Parth Chadha

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi 
Express News Service

Terrific Titans or Scintillating Stars. Rising Runners or Winsome Warriors. Choose a team to own. That’s right, it is now legit to own your own dream team online on EWar, a mobile game app for playing Fantasy Cricket. “And even earn,” promises founder Parth Chadha. He claims that the Bengaluru-based EWar Games launched in January 2020 earns users huge cash prizes and/or rewards.

They can participate in other contests such as Rummy, Ludo or Fruit Slice and sporting Leagues, too. Moreover, the app is available in eight regional languages and has grown ten-fold with a user base that had crossed one million users. South African cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes has endorsed EWar Games.

Winnings in every innings’ is the app’s catchphrase. Fantasy cricket is an online, strategy-based game where users create a virtual team for themselves that includes cricketers playing in real matches across the globe. They score points based on the players they have chosen when they perform in real matches.

“Ever since Fantasy was introduced in August, we have seen 20 per cent of the user base playing Fantasy every month. Both the old and new users are loving and using it. Fantasy GTV (Gaming TV) contributed to 17 per cent of the total GTV every month,” says Chadha. The platform provides a one-stop solution for a mobile gamer, developer and streamer.

“A gamer can play tournaments and earn money through Ewar. A developer can develop a game and upload it to the platform within seven days,” Chadha explains. As part of their service fee model, two people put money in a common pool and the winner gets a major chunk of it. EWar receives a certain percentage of the spoils for hosting it. Winning and earning can be addictive and cost money cautions the app. Howzzat? 

How it works
✥Download the EWar Games app
✥Pick a Fantasy Sports Match. Select a match in any sport. They have live matches and tournaments all year round.
✥Create your dream team using 100 credit points. But you can select only seven players from one team.
✥Join practice or cash contests and start playing. In the latter, winners can earn. Select a match, pay a small entry fee, and start playing. Get a big cash prize for winning.
✥ The game is similar to real life, except you send your virtual players in it and respond to the game/balls.

Comments

