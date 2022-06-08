STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Tech corner: Latest gadgets for your shopping list

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 08th June 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Garmin Forerunner 945
The 945 is a GPS smartwatch that monitors performance and offers personalised insight for training smarter. It tracks accurately your VO2 max with adjustments for altitude and temperature. Training status evaluates your past exercise to provide detailed analysis and feedback for improvement. amazon.in

MAXHUB UC W21 
The UC W21 from MAXHUB is a 4K UHD webcam with unparalleled clarity and an ultra wide angle view. Sporting a 1/2.8” Sony sensor and a 120-degree field of view, the W21 means business from the word go. Set up is easy and the webcam played friendly with all the laptops and desktop I tried it on. The HDR tech ensured I was well illuminated in all lighting conditions, while the horizontal smooth rotation is excellent for panning around the room. Plug and play design delivers quick connections and compatibility with conferencing software and is supportive of Zoom, Teams, Skype etc. Audio is ultra clear and distortion free. maxhub.com

Canon EOS R10
The lightweight R10 comes with a new APS-C sensor on the RF mount. The mirrorless camera shoots 23 frames per second, weighing in at only 429g. The 24.2MP sensor is capable of 4K UHD video. For EOS R10 body only. canon.co.in

Tenda CP3
Tenda’s CP3 is a full HD camera with 360 degrees AI-driven security. It can rotate, pan, and tilt to cover a whole 360-degree view. It also sports a 2-way full-duplex audio comm system. There is also a sound and light alarm that is triggered during intrusions. tendacn.com

Ember Espresso Cup
Ember’s heated Espresso cup is ideal to store your coffee at just the right temperature. The smart mug lets you set preferred drinking temperature and favourites for various beverages. This is maintained for upto 1.5 hours, courtesy of a built-in battery or all day with included charging coaster. ember.com 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadget Technology
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp