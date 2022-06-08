Tech corner: Latest gadgets for your shopping list

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Garmin Forerunner 945

The 945 is a GPS smartwatch that monitors performance and offers personalised insight for training smarter. It tracks accurately your VO2 max with adjustments for altitude and temperature. Training status evaluates your past exercise to provide detailed analysis and feedback for improvement. amazon.in

MAXHUB UC W21

The UC W21 from MAXHUB is a 4K UHD webcam with unparalleled clarity and an ultra wide angle view. Sporting a 1/2.8” Sony sensor and a 120-degree field of view, the W21 means business from the word go. Set up is easy and the webcam played friendly with all the laptops and desktop I tried it on. The HDR tech ensured I was well illuminated in all lighting conditions, while the horizontal smooth rotation is excellent for panning around the room. Plug and play design delivers quick connections and compatibility with conferencing software and is supportive of Zoom, Teams, Skype etc. Audio is ultra clear and distortion free. maxhub.com

Canon EOS R10

The lightweight R10 comes with a new APS-C sensor on the RF mount. The mirrorless camera shoots 23 frames per second, weighing in at only 429g. The 24.2MP sensor is capable of 4K UHD video. For EOS R10 body only. canon.co.in

Tenda CP3

Tenda’s CP3 is a full HD camera with 360 degrees AI-driven security. It can rotate, pan, and tilt to cover a whole 360-degree view. It also sports a 2-way full-duplex audio comm system. There is also a sound and light alarm that is triggered during intrusions. tendacn.com

Ember Espresso Cup

Ember’s heated Espresso cup is ideal to store your coffee at just the right temperature. The smart mug lets you set preferred drinking temperature and favourites for various beverages. This is maintained for upto 1.5 hours, courtesy of a built-in battery or all day with included charging coaster. ember.com