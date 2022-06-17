STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Patient data from websites of 33 top US hospitals being sent to Facebook: Report

If filters detect data shares, the potentially sensitive data will be removed before it can be stored in their ads systems, a spokesperson said.

Published: 17th June 2022 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook_Meta_logo

A Facebook employee take a selfie in front the company's new name and logo outside its headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: About 33 of the top 100 hospitals in the US are sending sensitive patient data to Facebook, now known as Meta, via a tracking tool installed on their websites, according to a media report.

Whenever a person schedules a doctor's appointment, the tracker called the Meta Pixel sends Facebook data -- which includes details of medical conditions, prescriptions, and doctor's appointments, The Markup reported. Meta Pixel was also installed inside the password-protected patient portals of seven health systems.

Collectively, 33 hospitals reported more than 26 million patient admissions and outpatient visits in 2020, said the report citing the latest data from the American Hospital Association.

Even as it is prohibited under law for hospitals to share personally identifiable health information with third parties like Facebook, without an individual's consent or any contract, health data security experts said that the hospitals may have violated the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

"I am deeply troubled by what (the hospitals) are doing with the capture of their data and the sharing of it," said David Holtzman, a health privacy consultant who previously served as a senior privacy adviser in the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights, which enforces HIPAA, was quoted as saying. "I cannot say (sharing this data) is for certain a HIPAA violation. It is quite likely a HIPAA violation," he added.

While Facebook itself is not subject to HIPAA, the experts said it is concerning how the tech giant might use the personal health data for profit.

ALSO READ | Facebook allowed surrogate ads to boost the reach and popularity of Modi: Report

"This is an extreme example of exactly how far the tentacles of Big Tech reach into what we think of as a protected data space. I think this is creepy, problematic, and potentially illegal on the hospitals' part," Nicholson Price, law professor at the University of Michigan, was quoted as saying.

After reviewing the findings, several hospitals removed pixels from their appointment booking pages and from patient portals, the report said. 

"If Meta's signals filtering systems detect that a business is sending potentially sensitive health data from their app or website through their use of Meta Business Tools, which in some cases can happen in error, that potentially sensitive data will be removed before it can be stored in our ads systems," said Meta spokesperson Dale Hogan in an emailed statement.

READ HERE | Facebook parent Meta settles decade-old data-privacy lawsuit

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
facebook facebook data Meta Meta Pixel patient data Data Protection
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp