STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Gadget Review: IGear Goldie and Flexit Pro

Goldie is a sprightly speaker with a vintage look and solar charging option and also supports FM radio and has a useful torch built in.

Published: 17th March 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

IGear Goldie

IGear Goldie

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

IGear Goldie

Goldie is a sprightly speaker with a vintage look and solar charging option. It also supports FM radio and has a useful torch built in. Other features include Bluetooth, USB, Micro SD, and Aux-in. Available in a gold and black accent. igear.asia

Flexit Pro

Flexit Pro lets you virtually exercise with and get trained by some of the top celebrity trainers in the world. The premium service provides initial assessment, program creation, and custom-built goal oriented workouts. By invitation only. pro.flexit.fit

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flexit Pro IGear Goldie
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp