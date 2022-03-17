Gadget Review: IGear Goldie and Flexit Pro

Ashok Pandian By

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

IGear Goldie

Goldie is a sprightly speaker with a vintage look and solar charging option. It also supports FM radio and has a useful torch built in. Other features include Bluetooth, USB, Micro SD, and Aux-in. Available in a gold and black accent. igear.asia

Flexit Pro

Flexit Pro lets you virtually exercise with and get trained by some of the top celebrity trainers in the world. The premium service provides initial assessment, program creation, and custom-built goal oriented workouts. By invitation only. pro.flexit.fit