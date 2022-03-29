STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Tech corner: Greubel Forsey Double Balancier Convexe and SURI

Here’s our round-up of the gadgets that make for a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 29th March 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the gadgets that make for a perfect addition to your shopping list

Greubel Forsey Double Balancier Convexe
Featuring two separate balances and 374 parts along with 50 jewels, Greubel Forsey’s ‘Convexe’ is ultra-fine finished, sporting a 72-hour power reserve and 100m water resistance. The convex Titanium case displays the caliber’s gears, wheels, and bridges. Limited to sixty-six editions overall. 
 greubelforsey.com

SURI
This electric toothbrush is sustainable and delivers an effective clean. Humans dispose of over four billion toothbrushes a year, and a sustainable solution will help reduce these numbers. Suri provides 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute and comes in a slim and durable aluminium body. The heads are made of plant-based material recycled by the company. Available for pre-order now. trysuri.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greubel Forsey Double Balancier Convexe SURI
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp