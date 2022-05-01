STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech corner: A look at latest gadgets in market

HOI by Kettler and Kent's CamEye Homecam 360 are included in this week's round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

KENT CAMEYE HOMECAM 360

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

KETTLER FRAME EXERCISE BIKE

HOI by Kettler exercise bike looks futuristically minimal and gets you fit at the same time. The collection will reference cycling frames, furniture details, and homely colours. Coming soon. designboom.com

Kent's CamEye Homecam 360 is now fully loaded with features such as twoway call via Alexa, continuous motion tracking, intelligent intruder alarms, 24x7 recording of videos on SD card, cloud recording, and is of course Made in India.

Setting up takes about 30 minutes including installation and the camera is great for panning, rotating, and tilting using the mobile app (to be downloaded on phone). The truly 360 degrees view is a welcome addition and includes horizontal and vertical tilting capabilities.

Night vision is brilliant, allowing you to see children, pets, seniors etc., clearly in the dark. The Homecam is also easy to mount on walls and ceilings. Definitely an essential device for your home/office. kentcam.com

