Tech corner

Easyfone Star

If you’re keen on providing your child a phone just to call you, Easyfone Star is the right product. It comes without a keypad and can only make and receive calls from pre-set numbers. It also has GPS built in so that children can be tracked easily when necessary. Available in bright colours, the phone works perfectly and is easy to set up.

It also has a Help button, which unleashes messages to family members and starts calling them automatically. There is also a loud siren to alert in an emergency.

Other features I liked include a GPS location update, discreet listening to the phone and surroundings, and auto call-back facility that forces the phone to call you with speaker activated. I found Easyfone Star essential, especially being a parent. easyfone.in

Nix Mini 2

This diminutive device is a colour sensor and an extremely accurate one at that. It is ideal in identifying and matching any colour with just a scan. Once connected to an app, it can access over 2,00,000 paint colours and retrieve colour values. nixsensor.com

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX

B&O is on a roll this year with fantastic launches. Their EX is a wireless set of earbuds that sound phenomenal and manage to look sleek and unique. Active noise cancellation and a great fit help with multiple activities while a 9.2mm driver brings fuller bass and highest levels of detail. bang-olufsen.com