Through the Smart Looking Glass

If you had to give your intro through a movie character, who would that be and why? Cracker of a question you would say if you were just reading it. Or thinking of the answer in your mind. How would you ace it if you had to answer this in a real job interview? Practice in front of the mirror before the big day, you would say. That’s so last year. In 2022, it’s all about adding an AI extension to make it your virtual interviewer.

Jignesh Talasila, the Founder and CEO of Perspect.ai. is excited about the new AI-enabled interview practice tool from his Hyderabad-based tech company. “MirrorAI will tell you if your sales pitch/interview was too long, too technical, too basic, etc. It will tell you if you smiled too much—trying hard to impress.

If you smiled too little—a sign of nervousness. Pronunciation, pause and pitch... everything evaluated.”

Record a one-minute video every time you practice and MirrorAI helps one with data-driven metrics. The tool cares about how you’re communicating and not what the message is. You could give different expressions or answer with the same. “The way you deliver your message says a lot about your communication skills, and that’s exactly what we’re here to help you with,” he explains. Users can try their predefined questions or make their custom questions. These range from ‘tell me about yourself’ to ‘what is something you have taught yourself lately’.

A few seconds after you record and upload your mock interview on the platform, the tool generates the score. Currently, in beta mode, MirrorAI was inspired by their gaming hire software, Talasila reveals. The company has been devising games that help companies evaluate candidates and hire them. “You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation.

These words by philosopher Plato has inspired us to devise these psychology-based games for hire,” he remarks. Plato’s words have been validated by Stanford researchers and by psychologists from across the world. Why even IBM and Udemy have been using games for hire! More than 21 companies, including eight blue-chip companies in North America and Southeast Asia, have been using Perspect‘s tests for the last 12 months. “The AI interview software was a logical extension of a gaming examination,” he adds.