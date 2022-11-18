Simply Scientifico

Home Lifestyle Tech

We are a significant step closer to having a robot do our bidding while helping with domestic chores, or even actively participate in search and rescue operations.

SKIN-LIKE ELECTRONICS TO ALERT HEALTH WOES
A project by the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering is developing a skin-like electronic device which will keep a track of health problems such as cancer, cardiac issues and multiple sclerosis before they first symptoms appear. Researchers used neuromorphic computing, which mimics brain functions by training on past data sets and learning from experience and is compatible with stretchable.

THIS ROBOT CAN HELP WITH HOUSE CHORES, SEARCH AND RESCUE TOO
We are a significant step closer to having a robot do our bidding while helping with domestic chores, or even actively participating in search and rescue operations. The researchers at Carnegie Mellon University's (CMU) School of Computer Science and the University of California, Berkeley, have designed a low-cost, small-legged robot which can not only climb and descend stairs but can also walk (or even trot) over rocky, slippery, uneven, steep and varied terrains. It can walk over gaps and scale rocks…and can also operate in pitch darkness. Developing this robot, the researchers directly routed the vision inputs to the control system of the robot — which means whatever the robot ‘sees’, determines its movements, just like humans do. This also means, that the robot is highly autonomous.

MEET THE ‘SUPERGPS’ WITH ACCURACY MARGIN OF 10 CM IN URBAN SETTINGS
Researchers from Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Holland, have developed an alternative positioning system, titled SuperGPS, that is more robust and accurate than the GPS, especially in urban settings in which it offers an accuracy of  10 cm error margin as compared to much larger margins of the GPS. The new technology is a major support development in the implementation of location-based applications, including automated vehicles, quantum communication and next-generation mobile communication systems. Researchers connected the mobile network to a very accurate atomic clock to enable broadcasting perfectly timed messages for positioning. The large radio signals bandwidth of SuperGPS sort out the confusing signal reflections in urban centres and ensures higher accuracy.

