Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

GET SET TO TYPE IN STYLE

The Redragon Castor K631 Pro is a versatile keyboard that’s ergonomic and designed for an ultra-smooth experience. The RGB keyboard connects with multiple devices and is light for portability. The 68-key board design with switches from Outemu connects via BT—wireless or wired. Backlights can be preset to your taste. redragon.in

STAY CHARGED

The Belkin Boost Charge Pro wireless car charger comes with MagSafe and is approved by Apple. Compatible phones can be charged safely and conveniently in the car with a vent-mounted wireless charger engineered with official MagSafe tech, which provides up to 15W power for iPhone 12 and newer. apple.com and belkin.com

