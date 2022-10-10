Home Lifestyle Tech

Former VP accuses Infosys of saying 'no' to hiring Indian origin people, women with young children

Jill Prejean has filed a lawsuit against the company late last year.

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: Infosys, the Bengaluru-based multinational IT compnay, has been accused of discrimination in hiring procedures in the US for the second time, say reports.

The company has said 'no' to hiring people of Indian origin, women with young children at home and applicants who were above 50 years of age, going by the testification of a former vice president of talent acquisition at the company, Jill Prejean in a US court.

A United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to a report, has rejected the company's plea to dismiss the former executive’s complaint. The judge has asked the defendants to file an answer within 21 days from 30 September.

This is not the first time Infosys is facing the discrimination in recruitment process accusation. Earlier, in 2021, four female employees had filed a discrimination complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that the firm favoured Indian and male workers.

Prejean was recruited to Infosys in 2018 when she was 59 years old. 

The complaint further mentions that Prejean “tried to change this culture within the first two months of her employment" but was met with “resistance from Infosys partners - Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright - who became hostile in the face of her objections and tried to circumvent her authority to evade compliance with the law", according to the several reports.

