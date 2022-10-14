Home Lifestyle Tech

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro ditches 3.5mm headphone jack

Microsoft just launched the Surface Pro 9 which offers HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones and custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals.

Published: 14th October 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro laptop

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro laptop. (Photo | Microsoft)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Microsoft has joined the growing list of companies to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from its Surface Pro 9 laptop.

The Surface Pro 8 had the headphone jack but this time, the change has been confirmed on the tech specification page of the device, which does not list a headphone jack among the device connections, reports The Verge.

This appears to be the exact outcome of Microsoft housing the Surface Pro 9's Intel and Arm versions in the same chassis.

Since the Surface Pro X never included a 3.5mm jack, the Intel hardware now follows that design philosophy, the company said.

Microsoft just launched the Surface Pro 9 which offers HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones and custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals.

"Combined with the new Ink Focus in Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app coming in early 2023 to Windows 11, digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper," said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft.

The Surface Pro 9 with 13-inch PixelSense display offers a choice between processors --12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4, or Microsoft SQ3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surface Pro 9 Microsoft Microsoft Surface 9 Pro Microsoft Surface 9 Pro laptop
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp