Home Lifestyle Tech

NYT loses Twitter Blue badge, Koo founder invites it to join platform

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-run Twitter on Sunday removed the Blue badge of The New York Times, barely a week after he announced a new policy for keeping verification badges.

On the other hand, Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder of Koo, has invited leading US newspaper and all other news organisations around the world to join the platform.

"Inviting @nytimes and all other news organisations around the world to join Koo where there is no price for your voice. Koo provides free lifetime verification for all notable personalities and organisations. Fake news is a menace around the world," he tweeted.

Moreover, commenting on the removal of The New York Times' Blue Badge, Musk tweeted: "The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting".

"Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhoea. It's unreadable. They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles. Same applies to all publications," he added.

Twitter's 'Verification for Organisations' service is now available globally.

The platform last month tweeted from its 'Twitter Verified' account: "Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist."

The company also announced to remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks for both individual users and organisations from April 1.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Elon Musk Twitter Blue badge The New York Times Koo
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp