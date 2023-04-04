Home Lifestyle Tech

'Dogefather' Elon Musk changes Twitter's blue bird logo with 'Doge' meme

The tech billionaire had said he would keep supporting and buying Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency he had been vouching about for years.

Published: 04th April 2023 05:22 PM

Twitter's blue bird homepage logo has been replaced with the 'Doge' meme.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday replaced the micro-blogging platform's blue bird homepage logo with the 'Doge' meme.

The Shiba Inu dog became a popular meme in 2013 when posters on forums like Reddit and 4chan began using pictures of the Japanese dog breed alongside messages written in broken English.

Musk tweeted, "As promised" and attached a screenshot of his tweet conversation of last year with a user in which they had asked him to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's announcement. While one user commented, "Promises made, promises kept," another said, "Thanks for making Twitter fun again! #Dogecoin to the moon!"

Last month, Twitter CEO had said that his interest has been switched from cryptocurrencies to artificial intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, in June last year, the tech billionaire had said he would keep supporting and buying Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency he had been vouching about for years.

Called 'Dogefather', Musk had long been a vocal proponent of Dogecoin and tweeted several times in the past to help spike the price of the digital token.

(With online desk inputs)

