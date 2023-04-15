Home Lifestyle Tech

Researchers claim AI-designed T-cell vaccine could offer protection against severe Covid-19

Researchers said the current COVID-19 vaccines, designed to trigger an antibody response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, were vulnerable to mutations making the vaccine less effective over time.

Published: 15th April 2023 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Researchers have demonstrated the effectiveness of an artificial intelligence-generated vaccine, focusing on T-cells, in mice.

The researchers from Pennsylvania State University, US, said that such a vaccine may provide long-lasting immunity against future emerging variants and could also be used as a model for other seasonal viral diseases like the flu.

They said that the current COVID-19 vaccines, designed to trigger an antibody response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, were vulnerable to mutations that could make the vaccine less effective over time.

They partnered with Evaxion Biotech, a biotechnology firm based in Denmark, on the study, which is published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

Upon being challenged with a lethal dose of SARS-CoV-2, the researchers found that 87.5 per cent of the mice vaccinated with the T-cell-based vaccine survived while only one of the control-group mice survived.

All the vaccinated mice that survived were also found to have cleared the infection within 14 days post-challenge.

"To our knowledge, this study is the first to show in vivo [in a living organism] protection against severe COVID-19 by an AI-designed T-cell vaccine," said Girish Kirimanjeswara, associate professor of veterinary and biomedical sciences, Penn State.

"Our vaccine was extremely effective at preventing severe COVID-19 in mice, and it can be easily scaled up to start testing it in humans, as well," said Kirimanjeswara.

According to Kirimanjeswara, the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is under heavy selection pressure, which can result in mutations that drive the emergence of new variants.

"This means that [mRNA] vaccine manufacturers will have to keep creating new vaccines that target new variants, and people have to keep getting these new vaccines," he said.

Instead of targeting the constantly mutating spike protein, the team at Evaxion Biotech designed a vaccine that included 17 epitopes, or sites on antigen molecule, from various proteins of SARS-CoV-2 that are recognized by the immune system.

The researchers said that these epitopes elicit an immune response from a broad selection of T cells, ensuring a sustained coverage of future variants.

One advantage of this, Kirimanjeswara said, was that the virus would have to undergo too many mutations to be able to escape this T-cell-mediated immunity.

The other one, he said, was that repeated booster doses would not be needed owing to the immunity conferred by T-cells, which is usually long-lasting.

He said that it was harder and more time-consuming to produce a T-cell-based vaccine than an antibody-based one.

"Given the urgency with which we needed a vaccine to address the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that vaccine manufacturers created an antibody-based vaccine. Now that the urgency has passed, a second-generation T-cell-based vaccine could be more effective and last longer," he said.

The study's co-author Anders Bundgaard Sorensen, project director, Evaxion Biotech, said that this vaccine used multiple types of artificial intelligence in a platform called RAVEN (Rapidly Adaptive Viral rEspoNse) to predict ideal targets for vaccines.

"RAVEN is really adaptable," Sorensen said.

"We don't have to wait for a new strain of a virus to arrive to develop a vaccine. Instead, we can predict what will be needed in advance." Sorensen noted, "It's much easier to get broad coverage with a T-cell vaccine, as we can include multiple epitopes targeting different proteins."

Sorensen said that because RAVEN could predict what was needed, it could also be used to develop better influenza vaccines, in addition to producing better COVID-19 vaccines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 artificial intelligence
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp