No missed note: Check out ad-free music player apps

Imagine you are on a relaxing long drive, rain tapping on your car’s roof, while you are enjoying your favourite number. Suddenly, something intrudes, breaking the vibe—yet another advertisement. Annoying, isn’t it? Check out these ad-free music player apps that not only provide a seamless listening experience but also some amazing add-on features.

Jango Radio: It is a free online song streaming service boasting an extensive catalogue of over 20 million tracks spanning diverse genres. Its standout feature is its personalised internet radio, which offers a comprehensive selection of tracks, from K-pop to punk, allowing users to tailor stations to their moods and preferences. It offers an audio quality of up to 320 kbps and includes a sharing feature for users to spread their musical discoveries.

Available on: Android and iOS

Musicolet: This offline music app is ideal for those who want to disconnect while enjoying their favourite tracks. It allows users to organise their downloaded songs, create playlists and edit tags for multiple files simultaneously. The app features a powerful equaliser with a bass boost and surround sound options to enhance the listening experience. It also allows you to set a timer that mutes it after a certain period.

Available on: Android

AIMP: The app excels in offline playback and supports various file formats, including MP3, WAV, OGG, and FLAC. AIMP offers audio conversion to various formats and includes a recorder capable of capturing sound from diverse sources with which you can make your own recordings. The app also features sound normalisation, a 20-band equaliser, sound effects, and the ability to bookmark favourite numbers for quick access. Besides, it offers internet radio with global stations.

Available on: Android and iOS

BlackPlayer: This free song app supports a broad range of formats, including MP3, WAV and FLAC, ensuring compatibility with various music files.

A unique feature is its customisation option, allowing users to personalise background display themes or skin. The app’s advanced five-band equaliser, along with built-in bass boost, virtualiser and reverb support, enhances the audio experience.

Available on: Android

Poweramp: Known for its robust audio engine, it delivers high-quality sound output, and is compatible with major audio file formats. Key features include an advanced equaliser, crossfade and ad-free playback for seamless transition between tracks. Customisation enthusiasts can tailor the user interface and presets, and lyric support enhances engagement.

It assists casting to Chromecast-enabled devices and has been localised into 30 languages. The ReplayGain function automatically adjusts volume and ensures consistent sound levels across tracks. The app offers a 15-day free trial followed by a one-time fee for premium access.

Available on: Android

