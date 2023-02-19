Sensor and sensibility

Tushar Mehta By

Express News Service

The statement ‘higher megapixel count always equals better images’ has been challenged and refuted in recent years. So instead of squeezing more pixels into small spaces on smartphones, companies are taking alternative routes, such as bigger camera sensors. The 1-inch sensor is the latest addition to their preferred choice.

Sported by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Vivo V90 Pro Plus, the 1-inch sensor is the latest development in smartphone photography. It is marketed as means to elevate the device up to par with professional cameras and will be seen on many premium Android phones in 2023.

What does 1-inch mean

A 1-inch sensor is a type of CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) sensor

that converts light into electrical signals, which is the core functionality of any modern digital camera.

The terminology refers to the physical size of the sensor, also known as its optical format. The sensor, however, does not actually measure one inch, but is typically around 13.2mm x 8.8mm, with variations among manufacturers. The term originated in the 1950s when it was used to describe the external diameter of a video camera’s cylindrical tube containing a rectangular sensor.

1-inch sensor in the past

The 1-inch sensor has long been used in still photography and is considered a sweet spot between a larger full-frame and smaller APS-C and 4/3rd sensors for both professional and point-and-shoot cameras. The Sony CyberShot DSC-RX100 was the first digital camera to feature this sensor, and it is now being used in smartphones as the next big thing.Sony recently developed the IMX989—the world’s first 1-inch camera sensor for smartphones.It can be found on phones such as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and the Vivo V90 Pro and Pro Plus. It is slated to appear on the rumoured Google Pixel 7 Ultra next.

Why it matters

The most significant advantage of a 1-inch sensor is its larger surface area—70 percent more when compared to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Just like a bigger window, it allows more light to be captured, resulting in brighter, more detailed images, especially in low-light conditions. This kind of sensor is generally better than increasing the number of megapixels, but the final image quality also depends

on factors such as the smartphone’s image processor and image-tuning algorithms.

What the future holds

While the 1-inch sensor is a step forward, it is not the only factor that smartphone companies must consider. Improving natural colour reproduction, preventing overheating during photo capture, and improving photo frequency are equally important goals. Currently, the 1-inch sensor is only available in high-end smartphones that will cost over `75,000 when launched in India, but it will be interesting to see

how this technology trickles down to more affordable devices and lessens the focus on megapixels.

