Home Lifestyle Tech

Sensor and sensibility

From compact cameras to smartphones,the 1-inch sensor may be the game-changer 

Published: 19th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Xiaomi

For representational purposes

By Tushar Mehta
Express News Service

The statement ‘higher megapixel count always equals better images’ has been challenged and refuted in recent years. So instead of squeezing more pixels into small spaces on smartphones, companies are taking alternative routes, such as bigger camera sensors. The 1-inch sensor is the latest addition to their preferred choice.

Sported by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Vivo V90 Pro Plus, the 1-inch sensor is the latest development in smartphone photography. It is marketed as means to elevate the device up to par with professional cameras and will be seen on many premium Android phones in 2023.

What does 1-inch mean
A 1-inch sensor is a type of CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) sensor
that converts light into electrical signals, which is the core functionality of any modern digital camera.
The terminology refers to the physical size of the sensor, also known as its optical format. The sensor, however, does not actually measure one inch, but is typically around 13.2mm x 8.8mm, with variations among manufacturers. The term originated in the 1950s when it was used to describe the external diameter of a video camera’s cylindrical tube containing a rectangular sensor.

1-inch sensor in the past
The 1-inch sensor has long been used in still photography and is considered a sweet spot between a larger full-frame and smaller APS-C and 4/3rd sensors for both professional and point-and-shoot cameras. The Sony CyberShot DSC-RX100 was the first digital camera to feature this sensor, and it is now being used in smartphones as the next big thing.Sony recently developed the IMX989—the world’s first 1-inch camera sensor for smartphones.It can be found on phones such as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and the Vivo V90 Pro and Pro Plus. It is slated to appear on the rumoured Google Pixel 7 Ultra next.

Why it matters
The most significant advantage of a 1-inch sensor is its larger surface area—70 percent more when compared to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Just like a bigger window, it allows more light to be captured, resulting in brighter, more detailed images, especially in low-light conditions. This kind of sensor is generally better than increasing the number of megapixels, but the final image quality also depends
on factors such as the smartphone’s image processor and image-tuning algorithms.

What the future holds
While the 1-inch sensor is a step forward, it is not the only factor that smartphone companies must consider. Improving natural colour reproduction, preventing overheating during photo capture, and improving photo frequency are equally important goals. Currently, the 1-inch sensor is only available in high-end smartphones that will cost over `75,000 when launched in India, but it will be interesting to see
how this technology trickles down to more affordable devices and lessens the focus on megapixels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xiaomi megapixel smartphones
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp