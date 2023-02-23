Tech corner: Sporty, smart and stylish

Home Lifestyle Tech

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list.

Hakii’s Mix is a set of smart headband headphones ideal for sports.

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Sporty and smart
Hakii’s Mix is a set of smart headband headphones ideal for sports. It comes with a dual noise cancelling Mic, BT 5.3, an extra large 22mm Driver and upto 8 hours of music. The open ear design allows for the user to be aware of surroundings while listening to audio. Hakii’s Mix is also IPX5 water resistant and lets you answer calls and use your voice assistants. hakii.com

STYLISH STROKES
Iconic Ferrari and Montblanc come together to create a limited edition pen inspired by Maranello’s Daytona SP3 car. Aptly named the Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3 Limited Edition 599, the instrument was co-created by Flavio Manzoni, head of Ferrari’s design. Features include a Titanium cap and barrel along with a solid white gold nib.  montblanc.com

Consistent 4G Router
This 4G router from Consistent Infosystems is Dual Band and works both on local Ethernet based WAN as well as a GSM network. The device can also be used as a range-extender or as an access point. It is ideal for offices and remote areas. 
consistent.in

