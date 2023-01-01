Home Lifestyle Tech

Transitional effect: The evolution of Social Media

In the last two years, when our lives were disrupted in unprecedented ways, social media was the only constant.

Published: 01st January 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Abhishek Baxi
Express News Service

In the last two years, when our lives were disrupted in unprecedented ways, social media was the only constant. While there’s hate and toxicity, there’s also genuine entertainment, a lot of learning, as well as 
a sense of community. The social media environment, however, is changing, both in terms of platforms and user engagement.

Platforms in Transition
Twitter is barely surviving Musk. Meta is in freefall. Instagram is moving to videos, ditching its 
photo-sharing origin to keep up with TikTok and Snapchat. As we live through the evolution of the biggest platforms of our times, our social media habits and content creation activity is bound to morph. 
Numerous users are also moving away from algorithms and curated content, preferring bonafide and smaller social networks that help them build real connections. There’s the ‘anti-Instagram’ BeReal to bring authenticity to posts with no planning and no filters. SuperNova and WeAre8 are positioned as ‘ethical alternatives’, whose advertisement revenues go to charities or deserving causes. And there is Mastodon, which is attracting users away from Twitter, into a less idiosyncratic and non-toxic space.

Go, Algo, Go
With the impending death of cookies, privacy regulations, and a general disdain for algorithms, brands on social media are looking for alternate ways to engage users and deliver personalised content. Shweta Baxi Tyagi, founder of a Gurugram-based digital agency, Beyond Words, thinks that companies will have to move on from targeted advertisements on social media to “pull marketing” with creative storytelling as well as building partnerships and properties like good ol’ times.

Lost Resonance of Audio
Social audio was the biggest boom of 2021 when people were cooped up at home due to lockdowns. But once the world opened up, such indulgence took a backseat. Social audio is not resonating with audiences anymore—nobody mentions Clubhouse much and Spotify is scaling back its live audio ambitions. There’s a niche that is still committed, but most conversations are now happening on Twitter Spaces.

Metaverse Gets Real
While a lot of tech companies jumped onto the metaverse bandwagon in the last two years, some crystallisation of the hype and reality check will happen in 2023. The technology for the immersive experience is already available in terms of virtual and augmented reality. But in the coming year, practical is the word. According to Neelesh Kripalani, CTO at Clover Infotech, “Metaverse real estate can be leveraged by brands to market themselves without people leaving their homes and invoking 
a purchase or an engagement.” Tech companies and brands will have to figure out how to make the metaverse relevant for people who might or might not be interested in living life vicariously via their digital avatars. But that’s what we thought of social media, so who knows?

Apps to Try Out

Post News
Instead of being a town square a la Twitter, Post News seeks to be a virtual water cooler for discussions and allows sharing articles under a paywall to attract news publishers and independent writers

Openvy
A made-in-India network for Gen-Z conversations, Openvy is a new take on building communities

Partiful
Almost like Eventbrite, but instead made for events, Partiful is a party planner that helps you make cool digital invitations and build real-world connections with friends-of-friends

Grainery
At first glance, one would almost ignore Grainery for being an Instagram clone. Except, it’s a photo-sharing app for analog photographers, where they can share, learn and collaborate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Social Media Meta evolution
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp