Joined Threads yet? Here are 10 things to help you decide

Meta has unveiled the Threads app. But is it for you? We give you ten points to help you decide

Published: 06th July 2023

TNIE threads

Screengrab of the New Indian Express' Threads page.

By Online Desk

Threads, the new challenger to Twitter, is now live. and millions of people have already signed up. But many of us are still confused whether to join or not. Here are ten points that may help you decide:

  1. Easy Sign-ups: Got an Instagram account? Then, all you need to do is download the Threads app and sign in. One can even import their details from Insta, including the followers. 
  2. Easy Verification: As the cherry on the cake, if you're a verified user on Instagram, you'll be verified on Threads too. 
  3. Keeping it Simple: It's just Instagram + links + conversations ( + a little drama, maybe). Saves you from 'link in bio' process.
  4. No hashtags: Twitter is driven by #, which helps to have conversations outside your immediate circle. There is no word as to whether Threads will support hashtags.
  5. Privacy concerns: Worries about user privacy and data collection are the Achille's heel for Meta, and Threads is not going to be different. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently took a dig at the platform for its data collection. Zuck, can you clear this muck? 
  6. Threads' algorithm seems to be in line with its peers. Currently, it showcases feeds from followed accounts and suggests content from new creators as well. Whether the tailored user-experience is a boon or bane is yet to be seen. 
  7. Currently, there are no access limits, unlike on Twitter. (Elon Musk, are you reading this?) Threads seems to be what it claims, just threads of conversations. But will it remains so after the bots sign on? There's only one way to find out.
  8. The web version of Threads is considerably limited in its functionality. It is to be seen if Meta would roll out all the features to the web version.
  9. Unlike Twitter, there is no concept of direct messaging.
  10. Larger Posts: Threads has more generous limits on posts, which can contain up to 10 images and 500 characters as opposed to four pictures and 280 characters on Twitter. 

In case you do decide to join, don't forget to check us out at https://www.threads.net/@newindianexpress

