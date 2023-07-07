Home Lifestyle Tech

Embracing regional language tech for wider reach

NLP helps in understanding and generating human language through algorithms and computational linguistics.

Published: 07th July 2023 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, such as Google Bard or ChatGPT by OpenAI, answering all the queries posed to it in local languages. It means the AI tool is able to understand questions or suggestions—in both voice and text—in a regional language and produces results in the same language. Not only will it help companies reach a wider audience and user base, it will also benefit the large pool of non-speaking English population.

From Zomato to Amazon to microblogging site Koo, a handful of customer-centric companies have already started providing their offerings in regional languages.

To make this happen, companies rely on translation tools as well as different language-based technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, machine translation and sentiment analysis (also known as data mining, which is a technique to know if the data is positive, negative or neutral).

NLP involves the interaction between computers and human language, explains Biplab Chakraborty, co-founder and chief operating officer at Mihup.ai, a conversational AI platform that specialises in speech recognition and natural language processing solutions.

NLP helps in understanding and generating human language through algorithms and computational linguistics. This technique is used to process and analyse user-generated content in local languages, such as customer reviews, user queries, and social media posts.

Speech recognition, as the name indicates, enables the conversion of spoken language into written text. This technology is used in voice assistants and voice-enabled applications to provide support in local languages.

Machine translation, on the other hand, plays a crucial role in converting content from one language to another. Companies employ machine translation systems to enable users to interact in their preferred languages.

Sentiment analysis gives a proper context to the content being captured. It employs NLP techniques to determine the opinion expressed by voice or text. This technology is utilised to analyse user feedback, reviews, and social media conversations in local languages. It helps companies understand users’ sentiments and tweak their strategy or make appropriate changes in their products and services to match users’ expectations.

With automated services in regional languages gaining traction, tech solutions such as ChatGPT are in great demand now. To reach the large, untapped market of non-English speaking people, YouTubers and influencers are now looking for AI solutions to deliver Hindi or Hinglish scripts from original English scripts, as they do not want to spend huge money on content creators or translators.

LARGE LANGUAGE MODELS (LLM)
Experts say that LLM uses deep learning algorithms that can perform NLP tasks.  They say there is a need to create LLMs for regional languages.  At present, there is an enormous amount of data available in English compared to local languages and companies need to find ways to have huge data in local languages

VERNACULAR VOICE RECOGNITION 

This technology enables the recognition and understanding of spoken language in local or regional languages and converts it into text. The technology understands any dialectal variations, non-standard pronunciations and language-specific nuances. It also decodes mixed language

SPEECH-TO-TEXT TECHNOLOGY
In this, a machine transcribes audio or video without manual intervention. The auto-generated subtitles that we see on YouTube videos or Instagram reels these days are an example of this technology. It has many important applications in data analysis and intelligence building

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
artificial intelligence chatbot Google Bard ChatGPT
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp