Home Lifestyle Tech

Twitter’s enemy looms on the horizon 

On Instagram, people around the world connect over photos and videos.

Published: 07th July 2023 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Meta's new app Threads, left, and Twitter. (Photo | AP)

Meta's new app Threads, left, and Twitter. (Photo | AP)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twitter has always been in the news for both positive and negative reasons. But ever since it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion, it has consistently remained in the headlines for mostly the wrong reasons—restoring controversial accounts, paid bluetick subscriptions, daily limits on the number of tweets users can view, etc. 

The changes have not gone down well with many active users. Into this scenario comes Threads, a strikingly similar rival product launched by Mark Zuckerberg-run Instagram. Launched at a time when users are flabbergasted by the wayward changes in Twitter, Threads could pose an existential threat to the former. 

What is Threads? 
On Instagram, people around the world connect over photos and videos. Thread is meant for text or messages or sharing links—just like Twitter. As per Meta, Threads users can ‘follow’ and connect with friends and creators who share one’s interests—including the people you follow on Instagram and beyond.

How to get it
Meta launched Threads in over 100 countries for both iOS and Android devices. Users in these countries can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Getting started with Threads is easy. If you are an Instagram user, simply log in using your Insta account. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Threads
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp