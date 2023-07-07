Twitter’s enemy looms on the horizon 

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twitter has always been in the news for both positive and negative reasons. But ever since it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion, it has consistently remained in the headlines for mostly the wrong reasons—restoring controversial accounts, paid bluetick subscriptions, daily limits on the number of tweets users can view, etc.

The changes have not gone down well with many active users. Into this scenario comes Threads, a strikingly similar rival product launched by Mark Zuckerberg-run Instagram. Launched at a time when users are flabbergasted by the wayward changes in Twitter, Threads could pose an existential threat to the former.

What is Threads?

On Instagram, people around the world connect over photos and videos. Thread is meant for text or messages or sharing links—just like Twitter. As per Meta, Threads users can ‘follow’ and connect with friends and creators who share one’s interests—including the people you follow on Instagram and beyond.

How to get it

Meta launched Threads in over 100 countries for both iOS and Android devices. Users in these countries can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Getting started with Threads is easy. If you are an Instagram user, simply log in using your Insta account.

