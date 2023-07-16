Home Lifestyle Tech

Here are seven free online courses to study AI technology

Whether one is a coding enthusiast or someone interested in applying AI to real-world problems, there’s a programme out there for everyone.

Published: 16th July 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Maithreyi Soorej
Express News Service

A plethora of online courses have emerged in recent years, offering everything from basic introductions to advanced implementations to boost familiarity with the complexities of AI technology. Whether one is a coding enthusiast or someone interested in applying AI to real-world problems, there’s a programme out there for everyone. Here is a line-up of some of the best free courses available:

Making Friends with Machine Learning: Taught by Cassie Kozyrkov, a data scientist, this course delves deeper into the technical aspects of AI and machine learning. You’ll explore different algorithms, their applications, and how they generate outputs with relatable examples.

Google Generative AI Learning Path: Focused specifically on generative AI, this is a crash course in machine learning offered by Google, using its machine learning library,  TensorFlow. It covers everything from a basic introduction to designing and training neural nets.

Google’s Machine Learning: Offered through Udacity, this course is not for beginners. It assumes some previous experience with machine learning and focuses on deep-learning techniques. Meant for data analysts, scientists and engineers, it  teaches how to apply machine learning and neural network technology effectively.

Stanford University’s Machine Learning: Taught by Andrew Ng, an industry expert, this comprehensive course on Coursera covers a wide range of real-world machine learning applications, including speech recognition and web search enhancement. It delves into technical depth, covering topics such as linear regression, back propagation and MATLAB tutorials. Certification is available for those seeking career prospects.

Columbia University’s Machine Learning: This course, available on edX, teaches models, methods and applications of machine learning for solving real-world problems using probabilistic and non-probabilistic methods, as well as supervised and unsupervised learning. Expect to dedicate eight-10 hours per week for three months to complete it.

Nvidia’s Fundamentals of Deep Learning for Computer Vision: The course explores the technical fundamentals of computer vision and natural language processing. It helps one identify situations where machines capable of object recognition and image classification can be applied, and emphasises the role of GPUs (Graphic Processing Unit), manufactured by Nvidia. Expect to spend around eight hours on the material.

MIT’s Deep Learning for Self Driving Cars: The course uses self-driving cars as a real-world application to explore AI. It covers interpreting sensor data and teaching machines to navigate roads. Incorporating the use of the MIT DeepTraffic simulator, it challenges students to teach a simulated car to drive safely in a busy environment. All lecture videos and exercises are accessible online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
free online courses on artificial intelligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp