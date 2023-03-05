AI to your aid: Tools to make your life more simpler

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has permeated almost every industry, optimising work, helping make smarter business decisions and increasing productivity. In its Future of Jobs Report, the World Economic Forum estimated that AI will replace some 85 million jobs by 2025, while 97 million new ones will be created in the same timeframe.

Whichever side you look at it from, AI is here to stay, grow and ease work. We list 10 tools that are effective and make life much simpler.

Cutout.pro

The visual design platform edits images and videos with just a few clicks. Think photo anime, background diffusion, cartoon selfie, portrait cut-out, inpainting, image enhancing, style transfer, inverse image search niche or generic image classification, removing unwanted people and objects from the background, Cutout.pro does it all. What’s particularly helpful is that it can create a passport-size image from a stock photo, so no more rushing to the studio to get new prints.

Socratic

Developed by Google, it helps students with their homework, especially science, math, literature and social studies at the high school and university levels. By bringing visual explanations of complex concepts, the application uses text and speech recognition from both printed and handwritten texts to break difficult concepts down for easy understanding. The mobile app uses AI to predict which methods help students best solve questions by providing educational resources such as illustrations, videos, simple definitions and Q&As.

ChatSonic

Considered an alternative to ChatGPT, this chatbot generates automated conversations. It can write articles and blogs, paraphrase text, expand and lengthen content, summarise any piece of writing and give succinct product descriptions. Because of its ability to access Google, its answers are based on updated information that’s accurate.

Trip Planner

This is a smart holiday planner, which, based on an analysis of one’s preferences, helps design trips. The technology uses artificial intelligence to suggest places, activities and excursions. It’ll show the best places for meals, shopping, sightseeing, museums and clubs. It also suggests the amount of time that should be spent in each place to help you make the most of your time.

Pictory

Using AI to convert long-form content into short branded videos for social media, Pictory saves time and energy. One can edit video using text, create highlights, summerise long ones, add captions and auto transcribe videos. The AI can also detect faces in videos and generate a thumbnail image.

Adobe Enhance

This tool makes the audio quality better. With speech enhancement, the clarity and throw of the sound seem like it’s been processed with the help of sophisticated gear but, in fact, the simple

use of Adobe Enhance sharpened the voice’s frequencies. The technology helps remove background or handling noise (such as accidental taps on the microphone) as well and is especially helpful for podcasters or voice-over professionals.

Jasper Chat

This tool generates ideas, revises content, suggests changes, answers questions and can even make you laugh. The software has 20 languages fed into its system, making it extremely inclusive. It can do everything from writing a Facebook post to a short story, come up with a song or generate headlines for a creative text, explain difficult concepts such as the Riemann Hypothesis in mathematics and the theories governing chemical reactions in chemistry easily with examples. Jasper Chat can also tell you what your future holds for you by giving you your daily predictions.

Nvidia Canvas

A digital painting application, it helps artists create nuanced digital artworks. The AI tool can transform average-looking sketches or drawings into masterpieces. As soon as the input is provided, you see the changes being made in real-time. Backgrounds can be created quickly and simple strokes can be turned into dexterous masterpieces. The work you create can then be imported into Adobe Photoshop for further refinement.

Dall-E

To create realistic photos and art from a text description, Dall-E uses inputs in the form of concepts, styles and attributes to generate images from text. An existing image too can be edited per preference. Besides removing unwanted people and objects from existing photos, the AI tool can create paintings of living or non-living objects. It can also take original art and create variations of it depending on your text cues.

Timely

This tool tracks the time you spend on different tasks. It also tells you which apps have been the most distracting and which ones are most productive for your work. To help you stay focused, it shows you how long you’ve been active on apps, online meetings, emails, websites and video calls and how best to optimise the time that’s left. In addition to time, Timely tracks projects and budgets, and the team’s progress. Most importantly, it prompts you to take a break if you’ve not moved from your screen for too long.

