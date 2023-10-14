15 Indian companies that are doing exciting things with AI

By Online Desk

Generative artificial intelligence is the new big thing that can transform markets and the economy. Though India runs behind in developing its own language model of the AI tools, it certainly is making use of this splendid innovation. Indian companies are collaborating with global pioneers to deliver more efficient services to customers. Here are some companies that have started taking baby steps using AI tools in business.

Zomato

Blinkit, the quick commerce platform of Zomato has introduced a new feature called ‘Recipe Rover’ driven by the most popular AI models ChatGPT and Midjourney. Recipe Rover works by displaying multiple recipes related to the food item that a customer searches for in the application. The company also plans to integrate generative AI into product photography, customer support, etc. Zomato has huge customer data at its disposal which can be put to use to create more customer-friendly features in the future.

Swiggy

If Zomato is using AI primarily to generate recipes, its biggest competitor Swiggy is using it to fine tune search results. Swiggy will use AI to respond to specific food-related terms and queries. The feature will also support voice queries. The company also plans to integrate this into its commercial platform, Swiggy Instamart. Swiggy is also planning to use generative AI to help restaurants and delivery partners for faster issue resolution.

Policybazaar

The leading insurance tech company in the country has been using AI tools for fraud detection using an AI-based risk framework that checks for liveliness and avoids deep fakes. It also uses AI tools for motor vehicles inspection where the customer can make a video of the vehicle and upload it while the AI does the damage assessment. The company has also developed technologies for voice to text conversion which can be used to gather consumer data and be used to assess consumer behavior. However, this falls into the category of ‘predictive’ AI, not ‘generative’ AI.

BYJU’S

BYJU’S, India's biggest edtech startup has also stepped ahead by launching BYJU’S Wiz, which uses AI to make learning personalized and efficient. BYJU’s Wiz consists of three AI models - BADRI which helps to identify strengths and weaknesses of students to provide personalized learning content; MathGPT which provides solutions for complex math problems; and TeacherGPT, which is used to provide personalized guidance and grading.

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip, one of India’s leading travel booking companies has collaborated with Microsoft to use generative AI to introduce voice-assisted booking in Indian languages. It will help the user by offering personalized travel recommendations based on their preferences, curating holiday packages and booking them.

HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe, a leading fitness app in the country has come up with a new AI powered virtual nutritionist, ‘Ria’. It also plans to incorporate generative AI into its product for nutritionists and trainers to provide personalized advice and increase productivity.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has partnered with graphics chip maker NVIDIA to develop supercomputing data centers for AI applications. They are focusing on using AI in regional Indian languages. According to a recent report from JM Financial Securities, RIL is committed to create up to 2,000MW of AI computing capacity.

Rephrase.ai

Rephrase.ai is a Bangalore based that allows you to create video content from text. It was launched in 2018 and can work with inputs like blog posts, slide deck and essays. According to reports, the company has around 15,000 customers and has been able to raise 13.9 million USD so far.

Blend

Blend is an image and design editing app that uses generative AI technology to generate images instantly. Founded in 2021, it is mainly used by ecommerce merchants to create and edit professional product visuals in less than a minute. The content produced by Blend is mostly used in social media and digital ad campaigns.

InsurStaq

InsurStaq uses AI technology to help ordinary users buy insurance by providing information about various insurers and their products. The app offers data-backed advice, insights from existing policies, and personalized recommendations for new policies.

Fasthr

Fasthr is like an AI-based HR person sitting next to you. It can screen applicants by interviewing them and evaluating their responses on various criteria.

Dubverse

Dubverse is a generative AI platform for voice and video creators, founded in 2020. It provides solutions such as subtitling, voice substitution, and video recreation. It allows users to use voices in various languages and voices, lip-sync videos, and subtitle videos.

Zpod

Zpod is a recent generative AI startup that generates creative ideas from online articles and other sources for linkedin posts.

IT Majors

Most of India’s IT services companies, such as TCS and Infosys, have partnered with AI providers such as OpenAI, and Google to launch AI solutions to their client companies and enterprises. All these players are also training their workforce on AI technologies.

One of the standouts in this area is Tech Mahindra, which has a generative AI studio that will have text, code, image, video, audio and data generation capabilities. It has also started using AI tools for internal purposes such as HR, marketing, and customer servicing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Generative artificial intelligence is the new big thing that can transform markets and the economy. Though India runs behind in developing its own language model of the AI tools, it certainly is making use of this splendid innovation. Indian companies are collaborating with global pioneers to deliver more efficient services to customers. Here are some companies that have started taking baby steps using AI tools in business. Zomato Blinkit, the quick commerce platform of Zomato has introduced a new feature called ‘Recipe Rover’ driven by the most popular AI models ChatGPT and Midjourney. Recipe Rover works by displaying multiple recipes related to the food item that a customer searches for in the application. The company also plans to integrate generative AI into product photography, customer support, etc. Zomato has huge customer data at its disposal which can be put to use to create more customer-friendly features in the future. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Swiggy If Zomato is using AI primarily to generate recipes, its biggest competitor Swiggy is using it to fine tune search results. Swiggy will use AI to respond to specific food-related terms and queries. The feature will also support voice queries. The company also plans to integrate this into its commercial platform, Swiggy Instamart. Swiggy is also planning to use generative AI to help restaurants and delivery partners for faster issue resolution. Policybazaar The leading insurance tech company in the country has been using AI tools for fraud detection using an AI-based risk framework that checks for liveliness and avoids deep fakes. It also uses AI tools for motor vehicles inspection where the customer can make a video of the vehicle and upload it while the AI does the damage assessment. The company has also developed technologies for voice to text conversion which can be used to gather consumer data and be used to assess consumer behavior. However, this falls into the category of ‘predictive’ AI, not ‘generative’ AI. BYJU’S BYJU’S, India's biggest edtech startup has also stepped ahead by launching BYJU’S Wiz, which uses AI to make learning personalized and efficient. BYJU’s Wiz consists of three AI models - BADRI which helps to identify strengths and weaknesses of students to provide personalized learning content; MathGPT which provides solutions for complex math problems; and TeacherGPT, which is used to provide personalized guidance and grading. MakeMyTrip MakeMyTrip, one of India’s leading travel booking companies has collaborated with Microsoft to use generative AI to introduce voice-assisted booking in Indian languages. It will help the user by offering personalized travel recommendations based on their preferences, curating holiday packages and booking them. HealthifyMe HealthifyMe, a leading fitness app in the country has come up with a new AI powered virtual nutritionist, ‘Ria’. It also plans to incorporate generative AI into its product for nutritionists and trainers to provide personalized advice and increase productivity. Reliance Industries Reliance Industries has partnered with graphics chip maker NVIDIA to develop supercomputing data centers for AI applications. They are focusing on using AI in regional Indian languages. According to a recent report from JM Financial Securities, RIL is committed to create up to 2,000MW of AI computing capacity. Rephrase.ai Rephrase.ai is a Bangalore based that allows you to create video content from text. It was launched in 2018 and can work with inputs like blog posts, slide deck and essays. According to reports, the company has around 15,000 customers and has been able to raise 13.9 million USD so far. Blend Blend is an image and design editing app that uses generative AI technology to generate images instantly. Founded in 2021, it is mainly used by ecommerce merchants to create and edit professional product visuals in less than a minute. The content produced by Blend is mostly used in social media and digital ad campaigns. InsurStaq InsurStaq uses AI technology to help ordinary users buy insurance by providing information about various insurers and their products. The app offers data-backed advice, insights from existing policies, and personalized recommendations for new policies. Fasthr Fasthr is like an AI-based HR person sitting next to you. It can screen applicants by interviewing them and evaluating their responses on various criteria. Dubverse Dubverse is a generative AI platform for voice and video creators, founded in 2020. It provides solutions such as subtitling, voice substitution, and video recreation. It allows users to use voices in various languages and voices, lip-sync videos, and subtitle videos. Zpod Zpod is a recent generative AI startup that generates creative ideas from online articles and other sources for linkedin posts. IT Majors Most of India’s IT services companies, such as TCS and Infosys, have partnered with AI providers such as OpenAI, and Google to launch AI solutions to their client companies and enterprises. All these players are also training their workforce on AI technologies. One of the standouts in this area is Tech Mahindra, which has a generative AI studio that will have text, code, image, video, audio and data generation capabilities. It has also started using AI tools for internal purposes such as HR, marketing, and customer servicing. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp