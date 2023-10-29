Taking charge via Leo

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Is your smart device capable of maintaining a full day’s charge on a single cycle? You might be thinking, “Why do I have to worry if I have a fast charger?” But did you know that fast charging your portable electronics up to 100 per cent can wear down the battery’s lifespan more quickly?

A phone that would typically maintain its charge for two years may now start showing signs of wear after just one year.

While many devices today come equipped with an in-built battery optimisation feature, for those that don’t, Leo is a clever solution. Roughly the size of a USB thumb drive and featuring an eye-catching vertical light strip, the device optimises charging speeds to safeguard your battery from degradation. It automatically halts charging when your device is plugged in overnight.

This ensures lithium-ion battery-powered gadgets to outlast their expected lifespan. Called a battery life extender, it works with a wide range of gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, headphones, game controllers, handheld consoles, drones and any other charged via a USB cable.

All you have to do is insert Leo between your device and its charger (so the power flows through it). It sets an ideal charge limit of approximately 90 per cent for all your USB devices. It also sets a power cap—this means you won’t experience those super-fast charging speeds, but your phone’s battery will last up to 50 per cent longer than it typically would. Need to fast-charge your device in a hurry? The product features a convenient button that temporarily disables these settings.

Furthermore, for those who charge their phones overnight, Leo ensures that your device isn’t continuously charged for even eight hours while you sleep. Leo takes a break at around 80 per cent. The best part: you won't need to tinker with any settings to activate its features; it intuitively adapts to your battery’s charging protocol and manages the process based on your device, charger and time of day.

For those interested in delving into their device batteries’ analytics, Leo also offers an optional app that measures battery health, charging status, and charging cycles. Each Leo includes a USB-C to USB-C cable (with a maximum 100W output for fast charging) and comes with a free optional smartphone app, compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Leo and behold

1. Set a charge limit: Keeps your batteries within the range

of 10-90 per cent, which extends the lifespan

2. Adaptive charging speed: It charges at a slower, more sustainable rate, like during the night

3. Ghost-mode button for fast charging to 100 per cent: Simply hold the button to temporarily override Leo and switch to fast charging

