An AI-new world

3. AI-Enhanced Sleep Solutions: DeRUCCI, a Chinese sleep health company, introduces AI-powered sleep solutions with the T11 Pro Mattress and Anti-Snore Smart Pillow. The mattress, equipped with 23 sensors, monitors temperature, sleep position and heart rate. Airbags adjust to changes in position, providing optimal support to the spine, neck and hips. AI customisation tailors the sleep experience and alerts users to potential health issues derived from sleep data. The smart pillow focuses on reducing snoring by monitoring slight movements indicative of snoring. On detection, it adjusts loft and head position, with claims of an 89 per cent reduction in snoring.

4. AI Revolutionising Phones: Smartphones have become a staple in our lives for over a decade, but the software driving them has seen limited fundamental changes. Google anticipates a significant shift with the integration of AI. AI-powered features on Android and Google’s Pixel phones, such as rewriting text messages and manipulating photos, are just the beginning. Discover the imminent arrival of more powerful chips, like Google’s Tensor processor and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, designed to process data on the device itself.

5. AI in Childcare: Cappella’s baby cry translator app claims an impressive 95 per cent accuracy in deciphering a baby’s cries to determine if they are hungry, uncomfortable, tired, or need a diaper change. Compare this to the roughly 30 per cent accuracy of human attempts to understand their infants.

6. Canine Companionship: Discover how Ogmen Robotics’ Oro Dog Companion Robot enriches the bond between owners and their dogs through features like two-way audio, a video screen, treat dispensing, and a ball thrower mechanism for interactive play. Delve into Oro’s AI learning capabilities, aiming to understand individual dog behaviour patterns and respond with soothing music or physical interaction when detecting distress, restlessness or a desire to play.