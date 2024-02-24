Surveillance by Sensor

In George Orwell’s prophetic novel 1984, ubiquitous telescreens symbolise the ultimate intrusion into privacy. Though devoid of cameras, they possess the capability of covert surveillance. In a contemporary parallel, a recent study conducted by researchers at MIT sheds light on a similar notion. They have devised a method to exploit ambient light sensors, minute components intended to regulate screen brightness, effectively transforming them into a clandestine surveillance tool. .

Initially innocuous, ambient light sensors gauge the surrounding brightness, adjusting screen luminosity accordingly for optimal viewing. However, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) researchers reveal these sensors’ ability to capture images of their surroundings without overt camera functionality, posing a significant privacy risk that has largely gone unnoticed until now. In contrast to camera-dependent apps requiring explicit permission for operation, these sensors operate surreptitiously, gathering data without user consent.

Lead author Yang Liu, a PhD student at MIT’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and a CSAIL affiliate, elucidates, “Many assume these sensors are innocuous, always in operation. However, similar to telescreens, ambient light sensors passively gather information without consent, unlike apps that must request camera access. Our demonstrations underscore the potential imaging privacy threat posed by these sensors, especially when combined with display screens.”