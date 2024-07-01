The story of Texts.com and its self-taught founder

Twenty-six-year-old Kishan Bagaria, a self-taught programmer from Dibrugarh, Assam, developed Texts.com. This innovative messaging app caught the eye of Matt Mullenweg, the owner of WordPress.com and Tumblr, he called Kishan a “Generation tech genius''. And Leading to a remarkable acquisition for a cool $50 million (over 400 crore rupees).
A Dreamt Solution to Messaging Chaos
Fueled by his childhood fascination with computers, Bagaria identified a problem with the overwhelming number of messaging apps. He envisioned Texts.com as a personal solution, aggregating all his messaging needs into one convenient platform. After validating the idea with friends and receiving positive feedback, he built a prototype. Word-of-mouth spread quickly on Twitter, and Texts.com gained traction among industry experts.
What Makes Texts.com Different?
Unlike traditional messaging platforms, Texts.com acts as a hub, connecting to popular services like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, and more. It offers several unique features, all with a focus on user experience and privacy:
End-to-End Encryption: Your chats remain secure, with messages never touching Texts.com servers. Encryption happens directly within the connected platforms.
Convenience Features: Schedule messages for optimal delivery times, mark messages as unread for later follow-up, and receive summaries of lengthy group chats you missed.
Availability and Security:
Texts.com prioritizes user data security. All communication happens on your device; no sensitive data is stored on Texts.com servers. The app is currently available for macOS, Windows, and Linux.
The Brains Behind the App
Kishan Bagaria's journey is an inspiration for young developers. He honed his programming skills from the age of 12, building small Windows applications. After recognizing the limitations of a traditional education path, he decided to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams.
“I Think that everyone eventually teaches them everything”. Said Kishan Bagaria.
His move to San Francisco in 2023 placed him in the heart of the tech community, further fueling his ambitions.
A Life-Changing Acquisition
The acquisition of Texts.com was a whirlwind of emotions for Bagaria. He initially shielded his parents from the exact amount but, News outlets soon revealed the details, leaving his parents undoubtedly proud and secure.
Texts.com, under Automattic's ownership, has the potential to revolutionize how we manage our digital communication. Kishan Bagaria's story serves as a testament to the power of innovation and the boundless possibilities within the tech world. He showed that a college degree is optional to learn the skills when we have access to the Internet.