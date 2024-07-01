The story of Texts.com and its self-taught founder

What Makes Texts.com Different?

Unlike traditional messaging platforms, Texts.com acts as a hub, connecting to popular services like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, and more. It offers several unique features, all with a focus on user experience and privacy:

End-to-End Encryption: Your chats remain secure, with messages never touching Texts.com servers. Encryption happens directly within the connected platforms.

Convenience Features: Schedule messages for optimal delivery times, mark messages as unread for later follow-up, and receive summaries of lengthy group chats you missed.

Availability and Security:

Texts.com prioritizes user data security. All communication happens on your device; no sensitive data is stored on Texts.com servers. The app is currently available for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

The Brains Behind the App

Kishan Bagaria's journey is an inspiration for young developers. He honed his programming skills from the age of 12, building small Windows applications. After recognizing the limitations of a traditional education path, he decided to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams.

“I Think that everyone eventually teaches them everything”. Said Kishan Bagaria.

His move to San Francisco in 2023 placed him in the heart of the tech community, further fueling his ambitions.