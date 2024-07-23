Click bait: The art of photography in the times of social media

Click...

Sofia Habib, founder of Oh My Baby Photography Studio in Chennai, who specializes in photographs of babies, gets 50 percent of her clients through her Instagram posts.

“I am lucky that babies smile at me! It’s more about making them feel comfortable and safe in your hands,” Sophia, who posts her masterpieces on Instagram, says.

In fact, social media is awash with snapshots of various genres, not to mention about cute little infants.

No wonder that the 7-day-old child Trent went viral a month ago for his grumpy, bossy, “Why me?” kind of expressions in a newborn photoshoot in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The use of symmetry, reflections, diffused light, complementing outfits, and a cinematic theme is making wedding photographs on the internet a huge hit too.