Click bait: The art of photography in the times of social media

Sofia Habib, founder of Oh My Baby Photography Studio in Chennai, who specializes in photographs of babies, gets 50 percent of her clients through her Instagram posts.
“I am lucky that babies smile at me! It’s more about making them feel comfortable and safe in your hands,” Sophia, who posts her masterpieces on Instagram, says.
In fact, social media is awash with snapshots of various genres, not to mention about cute little infants.
No wonder that the 7-day-old child Trent went viral a month ago for his grumpy, bossy, “Why me?” kind of expressions in a newborn photoshoot in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The use of symmetry, reflections, diffused light, complementing outfits, and a cinematic theme is making wedding photographs on the internet a huge hit too.
Talking to the newindianexpress.com about the challenges and intricacies of taking a snapshot of babies, Sofia points out that a one-month-old child would stay in the same posture one desires. A three-month-old child would respond to one's catchy sounds and funny expressions, while a one-year-old child recognizes the surroundings and the people around.
"We as photographers have to deal accordingly depending on the age group of the children," Sofia noted.
“Post-Covid, we're getting more clients. Probably people want to spend more time with their family and parents want to show their kids that they did spend more time with them," she said.
“Use of colourful bright props is the trend, but I make sure it is not flashy and only adds value to the beauty of the baby,” she asserts.
Talking about her clients, she said, “A lot of people who are settled abroad do come during vacation time for taking the snapshot of a newborn."
“We also see clients coming back with their second child seeking the same theme and backdrop which was used for the first child," she said.
"My clients are from different walks of life. But many of them are from business backgrounds," she added.
Dilip Kumar, founder of Dilip Kumar Photography, is a much-sought-after wedding photographer in Chennai. He is currently gaining fair traction for his engrossing, entertaining YouTube shorts and videos based on weddings. He also does fun videos based on the photographer's life.
His recent shorts, in which he and his team dance with the groom for a music bit from an iconic song from the Rajnikanth-starrer "Padaiyappa,” garnered over 6.6 million views. The Instagram reels he posts are a hit as well.
Interestingly, 40-year-old Dilip was an IT employee. He worked with Infosys for 17 years before switching over to photography full-time, fuelled by passion.
“If a video hits one million likes, at least a thousand people will share it with their relatives, that way we get our potential clients," he said.
“The Instagram reels and YouTube shorts that we post are getting a tremendous response since last one and a half years. We are getting more clients, more work!” he said.
“I have had clients who are pilots, politicians, actors and so on,” he replied to a query.
He has high regard for the women photographers with whom he works. They also show up in a few of his videos. He is so much in awe of the fact that they are able to carry the heavy gimbals for long hours and for continuous days. “Even I get lower back pain carrying it. Nothing like stereotyping… I am just saying” he asserts.
Kochi-based Camrin Films is best-known for its wedding photographers and wedding filmmakers. But they offer funeral photography services too.
Jackson Jacob, Managing Director of Camrin Films, says, “We get clients who request to live stream the funeral proceedings. We live stream through our YouTube channel. Sometimes the clients prefer live streaming it through the YouTube channel they own.”
He said that most of his clients who come for funeral photography are from Kerala. “Albuming funerals is not unusual anymore. We get over five to ten such clients in a month, sometimes,” he adds. Camrin Films has a prominent presence in South India, Ireland and Dubai.
All through the ages, we have been expressive in sharing thoughts and mutual feelings. If cavemen took it to the rocks to express themselves through paintings and drawings, we have come a long way to express ourselves through Photoshoots!
Nitin Dangwal, co-founder of Shutterink, a Delhi-based wedding photography and wedding film company, said that they follow a 'photojournalistic style'. "We don't intrude into the moment, we just sense the happening and capture it," he adds. Interestingly, the Shutterink website says "If you are looking for trendiest photographs... then we are not for you!" Throwing a bit of light on it, he says that trends change every three months, but photographs are for life-time.
But when asked if social media is propelling the business, he says, "Yes, certainly, it is helpful." He recollects that their Facebook post of a photo from a wedding gained a lot of traction way back in 2013. With his work being recognised with a handful of awards, Dangwal adds that the ISPWP ( International Society of Professional Wedding Photographers) and Fearless photographers awards drove in the much-sought validation. Interestingly, Dangwal is an IT professional turned photographer.
"The industry is quite oversaturated," says Nithya, baby and maternity photographer, Kiyoshotz, Chennai.
"Being one of a kind and providing quality work is what drives in our clients," she asserts. Interestingly, she designs the properties used in the photoshoot for herself; she builds it from scratch, unlike many. Kiyoshotz is run by Nithya and her husband Durgesh, who quit the branch manager post at Indian Bank before heading into photography. Nithya was an IT consultant at Infosys.
On photoshoot culture
Prof. Dr M P Damodaran, cultural anthropologist and HoD, Department of Anthropology, University of Madras, sounded excited about the rise in photoshoot culture.
“Celebration is more valued now than before!” he pointed out.
“Individuality and individual values are taking centre stage over community-oriented values. Restrictive barriers of any shape have come down due to urbanisation and modernity. There is a shift in the thinking patterns, there is a positive change in attitude. In fact, the feeling of isolation and separation has come down. And social media is acting as an agent,” he noted enthusiastically.
“Society is becoming more progressive, more scientific,” he added.
If social media is enabling us to appreciate each other's happy moments, does it help us find solace in grief? It does.