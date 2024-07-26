Google maps adds six new features in India to improve commuter experience

CHENNAI: Google has unveiled six new features for Google Maps in India, focusing on AI enhancements and local partnerships to improve user experience and support sustainable travel. These updates will roll out this week, targeting common commuter challenges.

AI-Driven Narrow Road Avoidance

To prevent routing through roads unsuitable for four-wheelers, Google Maps now uses AI to identify and avoid narrow roads. This feature utilizes satellite imagery and Street View data to estimate road widths and refine routing algorithms. It will initially be available in eight cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, with plans for further expansion.

Flyover Navigation

Google Maps will now highlight flyovers on recommended routes in 40 Indian cities, helping drivers better prepare for elevated roadways.

Metro Ticket Booking

In Kochi and Chennai, users can now book metro tickets directly through Google Maps, integration with ONDC and Namma Yatri.

EV Charging Station Integration

Google has partnered with EV charging providers to integrate details of over 8,000 charging stations into Maps and Search. This includes real-time availability and filtering by charger type, making India the first country to feature two-wheeler EV charging stations on Google Maps.

Curated Local Recommendations

Local experts are collaborating with Google to curate lists of recommended places in major cities and tourist spots, enhancing the exploration experience.

Improved Road Incident Reporting

Enhancements to user-generated content allow easier reporting of road incidents, available on Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

These features are tailored to address local transportation challenges and will be gradually available on Android and iOS devices.