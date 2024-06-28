Here's a breakdown of top eco-friendly smartphones to consider for your next upgrade

In today's world, smartphones are practically an extension of ourselves. But with great convenience comes a growing environmental footprint. E-waste, the rapidly rising tide of discarded electronics, is a major concern. The good news? You can be tech-savvy and eco-conscious at the same time. Here's a breakdown of the top eco-friendly smartphones to consider for your next upgrade:
1. Fairphone 5: Championing Sustainability
Their Fairphone 5 boasts impeccable eco-credentials. It's crafted with recycled materials, uses fair-trade components, and is designed for easy home repairs. Plus, you get a whopping 8 years of software support, significantly extending the phone's lifespan and minimizing e-waste. However, trade-offs exist. Battery life and camera performance fall short compared to some competitors. Price Rs 63,090
2. Nokia G22: Sustainable Savings
Looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on sustainability? Look no further than the Nokia G22. This phone is surprisingly affordable yet surprisingly eco-friendly, made with recycled materials and featuring user-friendly repair options. It delivers solid performance and typical Nokia durability, making it a great value choice. The downside? You might miss out on the top-tier processing power of some pricier options. Price Rs 15,690
3. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Sustainable Powerhouse
Apple might surprise you with its inclusion here. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is crafted with 20% recycled materials and avoids harmful chemicals in its manufacturing process. Additionally, Apple Trade-In allows you to give your old iPhone a new lease on life. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max isn't the most sustainably manufactured phone on the market. Price Rs 1,48,900
4. Fairphone 4: The Modular Marvel
For those who appreciate the flexibility of a modular design, the Fairphone 4 is a dream come true. Replaceable parts ensure repairability and longevity, while top-notch performance keeps you running smoothly. It's a fantastic option for those who want a phone built to last. Keep in mind that the Fairphone 4 is a slightly older model, so you might miss out on the very latest specs. Price Rs 44,990
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Renewed): Pre-Loved Performance
Did you know that buying a certified pre-owned phone is an excellent way to reduce e-waste? The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Renewed) is a perfect example. You get a high-end phone at a fraction of the original price, while giving a pre-loved device a second life. While some might be apprehensive about a pre-owned phone, these devices are rigorously refurbished to deliver top-notch performance. Price Rs 59,899 to 74843
6. Samsung Galaxy S23: Eco-Conscious Muscle
The Samsung Galaxy S23 strikes a great balance between eco-friendliness and powerful features. A significant portion of its components are made from recycled materials, including plastic, aluminum, and glass. Samsung's strict manufacturing standards ensure the phone is free of harmful chemicals, allowing for easier future recycling. The phone itself is built for durability, with water and dust resistance and a repairable design all factors that contribute to a longer lifespan. Price Rs 46,999
7. Google Pixel 8: Sustainable Smarts with Room for Improvement
The Google Pixel 8 shines with its impressive 8-year software support commitment. This extends the phone's usable life, significantly reducing e-waste. It's also beautifully designed and constructed with 100% recycled aluminum. However, while Google uses sustainable practices, the overall use of recycled materials in the Pixel 8 is only 18%, leaving room for improvement. Price Rs 80,999 to Rs 106999.
8. Nokia X30 5G: Affordable Sustainability
The Nokia X30 5G proves that affordability and sustainability can go hand-in-hand. This phone boasts a 100% recycled aluminum frame and a 65% recycled plastic back, impressive for a budget phone. Nokia further strengthens its eco-credentials with a 4-year update pledge, ensuring your phone stays secure and receives performance-enhancing updates for a long time. Price Rs 48,999
9. Nokia XR21: Built Tough, Built Green
The Nokia XR21 is a champion of durability, making it a fantastic choice for those who lead an active lifestyle. What makes it even better? It's constructed with a 100% recycled chassis and boasts a long-lasting battery. The phone also receives long-term update support, keeping it secure and functional for years to come. However, the camera quality might not be the best for its price range. Price Rs 46,999.