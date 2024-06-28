Here's a breakdown of top eco-friendly smartphones to consider for your next upgrade

In today's world, smartphones are practically an extension of ourselves. But with great convenience comes a growing environmental footprint. E-waste, the rapidly rising tide of discarded electronics, is a major concern. The good news? You can be tech-savvy and eco-conscious at the same time. Here's a breakdown of the top eco-friendly smartphones to consider for your next upgrade:

1. Fairphone 5: Championing Sustainability

Their Fairphone 5 boasts impeccable eco-credentials. It's crafted with recycled materials, uses fair-trade components, and is designed for easy home repairs. Plus, you get a whopping 8 years of software support, significantly extending the phone's lifespan and minimizing e-waste. However, trade-offs exist. Battery life and camera performance fall short compared to some competitors. Price Rs 63,090

2. Nokia G22: Sustainable Savings

Looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on sustainability? Look no further than the Nokia G22. This phone is surprisingly affordable yet surprisingly eco-friendly, made with recycled materials and featuring user-friendly repair options. It delivers solid performance and typical Nokia durability, making it a great value choice. The downside? You might miss out on the top-tier processing power of some pricier options. Price Rs 15,690

3. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Sustainable Powerhouse

Apple might surprise you with its inclusion here. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is crafted with 20% recycled materials and avoids harmful chemicals in its manufacturing process. Additionally, Apple Trade-In allows you to give your old iPhone a new lease on life. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max isn't the most sustainably manufactured phone on the market. Price Rs 1,48,900

4. Fairphone 4: The Modular Marvel

For those who appreciate the flexibility of a modular design, the Fairphone 4 is a dream come true. Replaceable parts ensure repairability and longevity, while top-notch performance keeps you running smoothly. It's a fantastic option for those who want a phone built to last. Keep in mind that the Fairphone 4 is a slightly older model, so you might miss out on the very latest specs. Price Rs 44,990

5. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Renewed): Pre-Loved Performance

Did you know that buying a certified pre-owned phone is an excellent way to reduce e-waste? The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Renewed) is a perfect example. You get a high-end phone at a fraction of the original price, while giving a pre-loved device a second life. While some might be apprehensive about a pre-owned phone, these devices are rigorously refurbished to deliver top-notch performance. Price Rs 59,899 to 74843